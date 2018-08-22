Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s what we know about the Honor 8X, including its rumored 7.12-inch screen

Steven Winkelman
By
Honor 7X
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Last year’s Honor 7X quickly became one of our favorite budget phones. It had an appealing, yet durable design, great specs and came in at $200.

So when we heard news of a possible successor to the Honor 7X, we had to learn more. Here’s everything we know about the Honor 8X.

Design, display, and specs

honor 8x news leaked photo 0
Gizmochina

For the most part, it looks like the Honor 8X will share many design cues with its predecessor, the Honor 7X. On the front of the phone the bezels have been slightly reduced, thanks to a tear drop notch that houses the camera. The back, if TENAA renders are correct look nearly identical to the 7X with the exception of an additional camera lens. While we can’t confirm the material used on the back of the phone, it looks like it may be the same aluminum used on last year’s 7X.

Perhaps the most exciting spec on the Honor 8X is its display. According to GSMArena, and other sources, the 8X features a monstrous 7.12-inch LCD with a resolution of 2,240 x 1,080.

A recent TENAA filing offers lots of information about the other specs on the Honor 8X. While many originally assumed the 8x would feature a Kirin processor, the TENAA filling and Master Lu listing shows the phone will have a Snapdragon 660 chip along with 4GB of RAM. Storage will come in at 64GB with an external storage slot.

For a budget phone, the camera on the Honor 7X was pretty impressive. It looks like the Honor 8X may be even better. According to a regulatory TENAA filing, it looks like the Honor 8X may pack a dual camera module on its rear with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor; other sites state the phone will have 2-megapixel secondary lens. The front-facing camera, tucked into a tear drop notch, will come in at 8 megapixels.

The battery on the Honor 8X will come in at a massive 4,900mAh. That should be plenty to get a day’s worth of heavy use, even with the huge 7.12-inch screen.

Release and pricing

honor 8x news bed374e7gy1fugalcuv0lj20u01d6an0
Weibo

Since the Honor 8X has not been officially announced yet, we don’t have pricing or availability information. However, Honor did tease the upcoming 8X on its official Weibo page, which leads us to believe we should see the phone in the coming months.

At this point, our best guess is that the Honor 8X will be announced in China in October or November. Once the phone is announced in Asia we’d expect to see a global release announced early 2019, perhaps at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
Nokia 7 Plus
Mobile

Nokia 6.1 Plus arrives in India; is a U.S. release on the horizon?

It's shaping up to be a big year for HMD. After announcing five phones at MWC earlier this year, the handset manufacturer is reportedly bringing another budget phone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus, to the U.S.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
porsche design huawei mate rs top profile
Mobile

Leaked image of Huawei P20 shows triple camera lens, fingerprint sensor on rear

Huawei is no stranger when it comes to big phones. And this year it plans to go even bigger with the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Here's what we think we know about the new range.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
how to get followers on instagram 1
Social Media

Instagram’s test of Recommended Posts is designed to not interrupt your feed

Instagram is testing Recommended Posts -- but it's probably not what you're thinking. The posts won't be inserted into the middle of the feed like an ad or like on other networks. Here's where the suggestions will be instead.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best MVNO
Mobile

From Boost to Cricket, these little carriers could save you big bucks

Looking to switch from a major carrier to something a little more affordable? Luckily, there are a ton of great MVNO options out there. Check out our guide to the best MVNOs, from Boost Mobile to Google Project Fi.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
tablet-watching-tv
Home Theater

Too good to be true? Find out if Terrarium TV is worth the trouble

Terrarium TV offers a way to watch movies & TV for free, but is it worth dealing with the dubious legality and unusual install process? We’ve got the answers you need in our thorough guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk
note 9 stylus on phone
Mobile

Everything you can do with the S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 9 is here, with an S Pen that's more useful than ever before. Here's everything you can do with the S Pen stylus on the Note 9, including its new Bluetooth capabilities.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Tyler Lacoma
most anticipated smartphones still to come in 2018 red hydrogen one 1
Mobile

The hottest phones of 2018 are still to come. Here’s what’s around the corner

We’re well over halfway through the year, but some of the most exciting, hotly-anticipated smartphone releases are still ahead of us. Join us for a look at the top phones still to come before the end of 2018.
Posted By Simon Hill
asus zenfone 5z prod
Product Review

Asus makes a $500 iPhone X imposter worth buying. Seriously

The Asus Zenfone 5Z may be unashamedly derivative, but it offers everything you’re looking for in a smartphone at an affordable price. Find out how it looks, how it performs, and whether you want one in our full review.
Posted By Simon Hill
Walmart
Mobile

Walmart’s new eBooks store goes head-to-head with Amazon

Walmart is continuing its assault against the likes of Amazon. How? The company has launched Walmart eBooks in partnership with Rakuten Kobo, giving Walmart customers access to Kobo's 6-million-strong library of ebooks.
Posted By Christian de Looper
pocophone f1 news top
Mobile

The amazing $300 Pocophone F1 is so fast, it uses water inside to keep cool

Pocophone is a new smartphone brand and its first phone is the exciting Pocophone F1. It's exciting because not only does it have flagship phone specs, but it costs less than most other high-end phones.
Posted By Andy Boxall
qualcomm snapdragon 855 news new chip with 5g
Mobile

Qualcomm’s next flagship mobile chip will feature 5G connectivity

The latest smartphones get loads of power from the latest processors -- but we want more. Qualcomm's next major chip is on the way, and it has been confirmed to be packing a smaller 7nm process node and 5G connectivity.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Audeze Sine
Home Theater

What's a headphone amp, and do you really need one? The answer may surprise you

In an age when headphones reign supreme, you might be thinking it’s a good idea to get a dedicated headphone amp, and you may well be right. Find out why in our comprehensive guide.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Lockdown Mode
Mobile

What to keep your phone secure? Here’s how to use Android 9.0 Pie’s Lockdown Mode

Android 9.0 Pie is now available, boasting a number of great new features, interface updates, and so on. On top of those, however, there are also security improvements -- like the operating system's new Lockdown Mode.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy watch news
Wearables

Samsung's Galaxy Watch with LTE can now be pre-ordered for T-Mobile

Samsung has finally introduced a sequel to the Galaxy Gear S3 smartwatch -- called the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The new device has a slick design, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a heart rate monitor to track your fitness.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Christian de Looper