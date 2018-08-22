Here’s what we know about the Honor 8X, including its rumored 7.12-inch screen

Share

Last year’s Honor 7X quickly became one of our favorite budget phones. It had an appealing, yet durable design, great specs and came in at $200.

So when we heard news of a possible successor to the Honor 7X, we had to learn more. Here’s everything we know about the Honor 8X.

Design, display, and specs

For the most part, it looks like the Honor 8X will share many design cues with its predecessor, the Honor 7X. On the front of the phone the bezels have been slightly reduced, thanks to a tear drop notch that houses the camera. The back, if TENAA renders are correct look nearly identical to the 7X with the exception of an additional camera lens. While we can’t confirm the material used on the back of the phone, it looks like it may be the same aluminum used on last year’s 7X.

Perhaps the most exciting spec on the Honor 8X is its display. According to GSMArena, and other sources, the 8X features a monstrous 7.12-inch LCD with a resolution of 2,240 x 1,080.

A recent TENAA filing offers lots of information about the other specs on the Honor 8X. While many originally assumed the 8x would feature a Kirin processor, the TENAA filling and Master Lu listing shows the phone will have a Snapdragon 660 chip along with 4GB of RAM. Storage will come in at 64GB with an external storage slot.

For a budget phone, the camera on the Honor 7X was pretty impressive. It looks like the Honor 8X may be even better. According to a regulatory TENAA filing, it looks like the Honor 8X may pack a dual camera module on its rear with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor; other sites state the phone will have 2-megapixel secondary lens. The front-facing camera, tucked into a tear drop notch, will come in at 8 megapixels.

The battery on the Honor 8X will come in at a massive 4,900mAh. That should be plenty to get a day’s worth of heavy use, even with the huge 7.12-inch screen.

Release and pricing

Since the Honor 8X has not been officially announced yet, we don’t have pricing or availability information. However, Honor did tease the upcoming 8X on its official Weibo page, which leads us to believe we should see the phone in the coming months.

At this point, our best guess is that the Honor 8X will be announced in China in October or November. Once the phone is announced in Asia we’d expect to see a global release announced early 2019, perhaps at the Consumer Electronics Show.