Honor has been teasing the Magic V as the company’s first foldable for a while. The company’s been a little reticent to share details, but according to the leaks, it is shaping up to be an all-out flagship device. We all know what that means — a powerful high-end chipset with copious amounts of RAM, flagship cameras, and a high-res display with an equally high refresh rate. Earlier reports said it would come in three color variants – orange, white, and black — and a new report from MySmartPrice added a bit more detail to it.

As per the report, the orange variant of the Honor Magic V will feature a faux leather finish, which was also shown in a promo image. The white variant has a striped pattern on it. The cover display seems slim, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it sports a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Renders were also included, showing off the foldable’s colors and cover screen.

Other than that, the Honor Magic V is touted to feature a 6.45-inch OLED panel with 2560×1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As for the cover screen, it could be a 7.9-inch OLED panel with a 2272 x 1984 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. As with most premium flagships this year, the upcoming foldable device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system on a chip, paired with Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB of RAM. It is said to come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

On the optics front, the Honor Magic V could offer a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP spectrum enhanced camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Plus, it might sport a 42MP selfie shooter. The 293-gram foldable could pack a 4,760mAh battery with support for 66-watt fast charging.

If these details are true, then the Honor Magic V could compete with the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3 favorably on camera quality and battery life respectively. Samsung’s cameras on its foldable have been nothing to write home about, so anything that improves on that could be alluring to foldable fans who are also mobile photography enthusiasts. Sure, Huawei’s P50 Pocket edition may have a decent camera, but Honor’s phones can actually be sold in places outside China with Google Play Services installed. Whether Honor is bringing this phone to European markets is something we’ll find out upon launch.

