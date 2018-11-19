Upcoming Honor View 20 may forgo the notch for new display technology

Share

As phones have officially leaped past the $1,000 mark over the last few years, some smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus and Honor are going with a different tactic. These brands are creating flagship smartphones at a midrange price point.

After its phenomenal success with the View 10 in 2018, it looks like Honor is getting ready up the ante with its upcoming Honor View 20. Here’s everything we know about the smartphone.

Name

Right now the majority of rumors we’re seeing refers to an upcoming Honor V20 handset. So why does this post refer to the Honor View 20?

In 2017, Honor released its V10 handset in parts of Asia before quickly rebranding the phone as the Honor View 10 for its European and U.S. release.

Since the only rumors we’re seeing in late 2018 refer to the Honor V20, we’re assuming the Chinese smartphone giant will once again have multiple names for the phone. While there’s still a small possibility that there will be regional differences between the phones, we expect those differences to be minor.

Design and display

Even though we believe the Honor View 20 will be released in the near future, rumors about the phone are still few and far between. When it comes to design rumors, there is absolutely nothing just yet.

We can make a few educated guesses on what the upcoming View 20 will look like however. First off, we expect the front of the phone to be nearly bezel-free thanks to some new display technology we talk about below. There’s also a good chance the phone will sport a glass sandwich design since it will likely have wireless charging to compete with other mid-range phones on the market.

The display may be the most exciting feature of the upcoming Honor View 20. It looks like the Honor View 20 will forego display notch that has become popular over the past year for an entirely new technology.

Earlier this year the South Korean website ETNews reports that Honor’s parent company Huawei had developed a smartphone display with a small hole for the camera lens. In November 2018, two photos appeared on Slash Leaks of the purported Honor View 20 display, showing a display with a small hole in the top center for the camera sensor.

The hole-punch display is a novel way to reduce bezels on smartphones and Huawei is by no means the only company tinkering with this new display tech. In fact, it looks like Samsung may use a similar display for some of its 2019 phones including the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Specs

Will the upcoming Honor View 20 be a hardware powerhouse? To be honest, we’re not entirely sure. Even though we believe the launch of the upcoming Honor View 20 will happen within the next few months, there’s nothing in the way of hardware leaks That said, we are able to make a few qualified predictions based on other Honor and Huawei hardware released this year.

For starters, we believe the View 20 will ship with a Kirin 980 SoC and 6GB of RAM. There is also a good chance the base storage configuration will come in at 128GB, though we would anticipate a bump in the external storage capacity via MicroSD. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see 40W charging make its way to the Honor View 20, since it is available on the presumably similar Honor Magic 2.

Software

Again, there is nothing in the way of software leaks for the upcoming Honor View 20. That said, historical smartphone data makes it pretty easy to flesh out software details.

We believe the Honor View 20 will ship with Android 9.0 Pie. You can also expect to see Huawei’s custom UI, EMUI 9, make an appearance on the phone. It’s definitely not our favorite UI, but its come a long way in the past few years.

It’s also a pretty safe bet Huawei’s suite of productivity apps will ship with the phone. PrivateSpace allows you to create a private home screen that can be completely hidden. App Lock and App Twin allow you to secure and create multiple instances of apps on the Honor View 20.

Release date and price

When should we expect to see the Honor View 20? Rumors are a little thin in this area, however, we can certainly look at past generations of Honor’s V/View series to get a better idea.

In 2017, Honor announced its Honor V10 handset in China in November. By December, the newly rebranded Honor View 10 was confirmed for release in Europe, the U.S., and much of Latin America for 2018. We’re anticipating a similar release strategy for 2019.

Now that rumors have begun ramping up, we expect Honor to announce the View 20 for Asian markets before the end of the year if it intends to make two separate announcements. Either way, we expect to see an announcement for the U.S. version of the Honor V20 either at CES in January, or MWC in February.

There are no firm details for pricing but, again, we don’t expect pricing for the V20 to venture too far from its predecessor. Since the Honor V20 is a midrange phone and will compete with the likes of the OnePlus 6T, we anticipate pricing to be in the $500 to $600 range.