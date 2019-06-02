Digital Trends
How to add a contact in WhatsApp Messenger

We give you the lowdown on how to add friends, family, or associates to WhatsApp

Jackie Dove
By

WhatsApp Messenger, the free cross-platform mobile chat and VoIP calling app, is one of the most popular apps worldwide, serving more than 1 billion people. WhatsApp is in demand because of its ease of use, end-to-end encryption, visual versatility, and the fact that it works with your internet connection — either Wi-Fi or cellular data — to give you international calling and texting without depleting your voice minutes or cutting into your texting plan. It’s incredibly easy to add new people to WhatsApp, something you must do if you’re intent on communicating with someone using this platform.

There are several ways to go about getting your friends, family, and associates on board, once you’ve launched the app. So, let’s take a look at how to add a contact in WhatsApp.

How to add contacts in iOS

  • In the Chat pane, tap the chat icon at the upper right of the window.
  • In the next screen, tap New Contact.
  • Type in the name and telephone number of the person you want to add — name and telephone number and email are mandatory.
  • The contact information will then appear in your Contacts.

How to add contacts in Android

  • From the Chats pane, tap the Chat icon at the bottom right of the screen.
  • Select New Contact from the next screen.
  • Enter the contact information of the person you want to add.
  • Tap Save at the upper right of the window. The next screen will display the entire contact.
  • Your new contact will also appear in your address book.

How to invite a friend to join WhatsApp

As you start using WhatsApp more often, you’ll invariably want to add more people to your contacts. Because you can only communicate with people who already have WhatsApp, you may have to employ some friendly persuasion to get your buddies to download yet another app onto their crowded phones.

On an iOS device

  • Go to the Chat window and tap on the chat icon in the upper right.
  • On the next screen, scroll to the bottom.
  • Tap on Invite Friends to WhatsApp.
  • Choose from the menu to Mail or Message the invite.
  • Choose your friend from your contacts list and tap the Send 1 Invite button.
  • WhatsApp sends a prewritten note with an invite and a link to the app in the App Store.

On an Android device

  • Go to the Chat pane and start a new chat.
  • In the next pane, tap Invite friends.
  • The app lets you access email and messages, where you can send a message to your friend.
  • Tap Send.
  • Your friend gets a link to WhatsApp Messenger in the Google Play Store that they can download and sign in.

How to add a friend from a different country

Adding an international friend is much the same as adding any other contact. You still start with the chat pane and add a new contact. Just make sure you follow the protocol for adding foreign telephone numbers.

  • When adding the contact’s phone number, always start with a plus sign (+).
  • Type the country code, a nation-specific numerical prefix, followed by the phone number. Search online to find the country code if you don’t know it.
  • Remove any leading zeros or calling codes from the phone number after entering the country code.

