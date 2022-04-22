 Skip to main content
  1. Mobile

How to add coupons, gift cards, and reward cards to Apple Wallet

Tyler Lacoma
By

Gift cards, coupons, and rewards programs are all ways to gather some cash or find discounts for your favorite brands. But they can get difficult to keep track of over time — so why not let Apple Wallet do the work for you?

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

Apple Wallet is compatible with a variety of third-party brands. When connected, you can access your gift cards, rewards, and other items right from Wallet. Let’s take a look at the best ways to get this done.

Look for options to automatically add to Apple Wallet

This is by far the easiest option and should be your first step whenever you have downloaded a gift card, coupon, or similar item to add to your Wallet.

Step 1: Open the email or other communication where you received the card or coupon.

The Add to Apple Wallet Logo.

Step 2: Scroll through the message or certificate, and look for an option that says Add to Apple Wallet, with a distinctive logo that’s the same across brands.

Step 3: Enter your login information, which is typically your name, and sometimes your Apple or brand account login.

Step 4: The item should now be automatically added to your Apple Wallet.

Step 5: If you don’t see the Add to Apple Wallet logo, look for an option to scan a QR code. This is another way that some platforms allow you to speedily add the item to Wallet.

Connect a third-party account to your Apple Wallet

There is another way to add third-party cards or coupons to your Wallet, but it takes a few extra steps and you may not see the option unless you know what to look for. Here’s what to try — this option works for a number of popular brands.

Step 1: Log into Apple Wallet. Swipe right on the first section until you see an option for Boarding passes and tickets all in one place. Select Get.

Choose Get in the Boarding Pass section.

Step 2: Select Find apps for Wallet (if you have already downloaded and logged into a supported third-party app, you can skip these steps).

Choose Find Apps for Wallet.

Step 3: You’ll now be taken to a special portion of the App Store where you can view all supported brands for Gift Cards, Coupons, and Rewards. Scroll through the list to find the brand that you are interested in adding.

There are a few dozen options, including Target, Walgreens, Macy’s, Staples, REI, Home Depot, and more. Unfortunately, if you don’t see your brand on this list, it doesn’t support Apple Wallet at this time. Select Get when you have found the brand you want.

Find your app on the list for Apple Wallet.

Step 4: Confirm that you want to download the brand app with your face ID or fingerprint, and select Open to head to it.

Step 5: Head to the account section of the app and log in with your third-party account information.

Step 6: Once you have logged in, look for the option in the app to add or scan a coupon or gift card (rewards cards are usually enabled automatically). This can look different from app to app, but you can usually find the option in the account or billing section. Add your card information to your account here. Once it is processed, you should be able to access it through Apple Wallet.

Add an Apple gift card

If you want to add an Apple gift card specifically, it only takes a couple of simple steps. Log in to your iPhone to begin.

Step 1: Head to the App Store. When it opens, select your personal icon in the upper-right corner.

Step 2: In your account, select Redeem gift card or code.

Redeem an Apple gift card.

Step 3: Choose to open the Camera and scan the code if possible — this will generally work on any current Apple gift card. However, you also have the option to Enter code manually. Either way should work.

Step 4: Scan or enter your code, and choose to add the funds to your account. The money will now be available to spend via Apple Wallet wherever Apple Wallet is accepted.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

iOS 16 is the perfect time for Apple’s Messages to add RCS

Close up detail of a man iMessaging on an iPhone.

Apple rolls out nudity-scanning feature on Messages to UK, other countries

A woman's iPhone screen displays a pop-up for Apple's new nudity-scanning feature.

How to choose the best microSD cards for your smartphone or tablet

galaxy s8 tips and tricks

How to turn off Likes on Instagram

A woman seated at a table scrolls through her instagram timeline.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Nintendo denies firing worker over unionization attempt

An office building with the Nintendo logo on top.

You can now buy the new Razer Blade 14 with Ryzen 6000

A top-down view of the Razer Blade 14.

A new Tales from the Borderlands game is coming this year

Borderlands heroes stand under a tall arch in a new Tales From the Borderlands game.

The Time Traveler’s Wife trailer presents love out of order

Theo James and Rose Leslie in The Time Traveler's Wife.

All Halo Infinite multiplayer game modes explained

Two Spartans run into battle in Halo Infinite.

Samsung launches eco-friendly phone case line for Earth Day

Image of the 2022 Samsung Earth Day Galaxy S21 case and Galaxy Watch 4 bands in yellow.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro apps screen.