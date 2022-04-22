Gift cards, coupons, and rewards programs are all ways to gather some cash or find discounts for your favorite brands. But they can get difficult to keep track of over time — so why not let Apple Wallet do the work for you?

Difficulty Easy Duration 15 minutes

Apple Wallet is compatible with a variety of third-party brands. When connected, you can access your gift cards, rewards, and other items right from Wallet. Let’s take a look at the best ways to get this done.

Look for options to automatically add to Apple Wallet

This is by far the easiest option and should be your first step whenever you have downloaded a gift card, coupon, or similar item to add to your Wallet.

Step 1: Open the email or other communication where you received the card or coupon.

Step 2: Scroll through the message or certificate, and look for an option that says Add to Apple Wallet, with a distinctive logo that’s the same across brands.

Step 3: Enter your login information, which is typically your name, and sometimes your Apple or brand account login.

Step 4: The item should now be automatically added to your Apple Wallet.

Step 5: If you don’t see the Add to Apple Wallet logo, look for an option to scan a QR code. This is another way that some platforms allow you to speedily add the item to Wallet.

Connect a third-party account to your Apple Wallet

There is another way to add third-party cards or coupons to your Wallet, but it takes a few extra steps and you may not see the option unless you know what to look for. Here’s what to try — this option works for a number of popular brands.

Step 1: Log into Apple Wallet. Swipe right on the first section until you see an option for Boarding passes and tickets all in one place. Select Get.

Step 2: Select Find apps for Wallet (if you have already downloaded and logged into a supported third-party app, you can skip these steps).

Step 3: You’ll now be taken to a special portion of the App Store where you can view all supported brands for Gift Cards, Coupons, and Rewards. Scroll through the list to find the brand that you are interested in adding.

There are a few dozen options, including Target, Walgreens, Macy’s, Staples, REI, Home Depot, and more. Unfortunately, if you don’t see your brand on this list, it doesn’t support Apple Wallet at this time. Select Get when you have found the brand you want.

Step 4: Confirm that you want to download the brand app with your face ID or fingerprint, and select Open to head to it.

Step 5: Head to the account section of the app and log in with your third-party account information.

Step 6: Once you have logged in, look for the option in the app to add or scan a coupon or gift card (rewards cards are usually enabled automatically). This can look different from app to app, but you can usually find the option in the account or billing section. Add your card information to your account here. Once it is processed, you should be able to access it through Apple Wallet.

Add an Apple gift card

If you want to add an Apple gift card specifically, it only takes a couple of simple steps. Log in to your iPhone to begin.

Step 1: Head to the App Store. When it opens, select your personal icon in the upper-right corner.

Step 2: In your account, select Redeem gift card or code.

Step 3: Choose to open the Camera and scan the code if possible — this will generally work on any current Apple gift card. However, you also have the option to Enter code manually. Either way should work.

Step 4: Scan or enter your code, and choose to add the funds to your account. The money will now be available to spend via Apple Wallet wherever Apple Wallet is accepted.

Editors' Recommendations