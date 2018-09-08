This is the easiest way save your iPhone data to your computer

Share

We know how painful it is to start over when you lose a phone, which is why we’ve come up with some of the best resources for backing it up.

Learning how to backup your iPhone to your computer is easier than you might think, because there are some great Apple tools that are perfect for getting the job done.

iTunes

It’s been a long time since iTunes was just a way to store and play your music. Today, it can act as a great backup utility for your iPhone’s most important memories. Here’s how to get it to back up your iPhone to your computer.

Step 1: Open iTunes on your computer and connect your iPhone to it. If asked for verification, follow the on-screen steps.

Step 2: Select your chosen device within iTunes. If iTunes doesn’t appear to recognize your device, follow the Apple help steps.

Step 3: Select Summary from the Settings Menu on the left, if not already highlighted. Under the Backups heading, select This Computer from the backup options. If you want the backup to be encrypted, tick the respective box. If you do, make sure to remember your chosen password or store it in a password manager.

Step 4: When ready, click the blue, Back Up Now, button on the right-hand side.

Step 5: When the backup process is complete, check under the heading Latest Backups to confirm whether the backup was successful.

iCloud

Apple’s iCloud is a service that can handle backups manually or automatically and will whisk your files away to a server somewhere far away. That means that not only are you protected from your device dying, but if your entire home was ravaged and all of your electronic devices were to fail, photos and anything else you consider important will remain safe.

Keep in mind that the free version is currently restricted to a mere 5GB of data — meaning you likely won’t be able to back up all your photos and videos — but you can always opt for one of three premium storage options for up to 2TB of space.

Step 1: Tap Settings, and select your name.

Step 2: Tap iCloud. If you haven’t used it before, you may wish to select which applications or files your iCloud backup should focus on.

Step 3: Once you’ve done that, select Backup from the list of options.

Step 4: If you want iCloud to automatically backup your iPhone regularly, toggle the iCloud Backup option under the Backup heading. If you would rather back up manually or just want to trigger another backup right now, tap Back Up Now.

Step 5: When complete, confirm that the backup finished correctly by looking at the Last backup time.

For more information on how to use iCloud on your iOS device and other operating systems and platforms, check out our in-depth look at how to use iCloud.

Safe and secure

Boom! Now your iPhone’s data is safe from unpredictable mayhem and destruction. We can’t say the same for the phone’s hardware, which is always susceptible to slippery fingers, but if you’ve found a bulletproof case, feel free to toss your iPhone around with reckless abandon. After all, your data is backed up and safely stored.