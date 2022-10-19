How to preorder the new iPad Pro

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Just when you thought it was safe to unlock your wallet, Apple releases a bunch of new iPads. Fresh out of Apple’s iPad farm are the new iPad Pro and new basic iPad, and while the iPad is one of the best tablets around, it’s the iPad Pro you should look to if you want the very best tablet experience Apple has to offer. Armed with Apple’s M2 laptop-level processor, the iPad Pro is available in 11-inch and 12-inch variants and comes with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support. When using iPadOS as well, the iPad Pro is a productivity machine to be respected, and it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a work tablet.

The new iPad Pro range has just been announced, so it’s not quite ready for shelves yet. However, it is up for preorder, and buying one now through preorder is the best way to make sure you get yours on release day, October 26. Here are the best current preorder deals for the iPad Pro, including all the great preorder bonuses, gifts, and trade-in discounts.

Preordering from Apple

Apple is a strong one-stop shop for your new iPad Pro. Apple’s system will walk you through the entire process, starting at your model size, and moving through color, storage options (including that enormous 2TB option), and connection modes, and even offering up the Apple Pencil and keyboard accessories to add directly to your order. Try not to go overboard, as tempting as it is.

Trade-in options are solid. Apple is offering up to $500 off in trade-in credit, and while the monthly payment charges are high, that’s because it’s only spread over 12 months.

— starts from $799, or $66.58 a month for 12 months.

— starts from $1,099, or $91.58 a month for 12 months.

That’s all for now

Try as we might, we haven’t been able to find anywhere else offering the new iPad Pro on preorder. So, if you’re looking for a preorder, Apple is currently your only option. We’ll keep an eye on this, of course, but it’s possible we won’t see any further additions to sales until the iPad Pro releases on October 26.

