How to buy the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro in the U.K.

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are here, and we’re already in love with the P20 Pro’s triple-lens Leica camera on the back. If you’re like us, and can’t wait to get started with one of these two phones, here’s how to buy one if you live in the U.K.

What’s that? You live in the U.S.? Sadly, the P20 and P20 Pro are not being officially released in the U.S. at the moment, so if you do want one, you’ll have to import it. The good news is it’s sold not only in the U.K., but all over Europe, in China, and in Canada too, so there are plenty of opportunities to get one if you’re keen. We’ve got a guide for you here.

In the U.K. the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are sold through all major networks and several retailers. Here’s where you’ll find the best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals.

Launch dates and deal

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are available for pre-order now, and will be released on April 6. Buy a Huawei P20 or P20 Pro through an official stockist now, and you’ll receive a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones in the deal. Purchased separately you’ll pay 330 British pounds ($350) for a pair, making this a fantastic deal. It expires April 6 and only applies to pre-orders, so you’ll have to be fast.

Networks

If you want to buy a Huawei P20 or P20 Pro with a contract in the U.K., you’re spoiled for choice.

On EE the P20 starts at 34 British pounds ($47) per month with a 24 month contract, and the P20 Pro costs 39 British pounds ($55) per month for the same amount of time. Each has a small upfront cost, and is also available in different tariffs. The O2 network has a similar plan starting at 34 British pounds ($47) per month for the P20, and 40 British pounds ($56) per month for the P20 Pro, again with an upfront cost. Vodafone and Three also offer both phones with a variety of plans.

Retailers

Visit Carphone Warehouse and the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro can both be purchased on all the available networks, or without a contract at all. The P20 is 600 British pounds ($840), while the P20 Pro is 800 British pounds ($1,120). Carphone Warehouse also exclusively sells the P20 Lite, which has a 5.8-inch screen and a lesser dual-lens camera on the back, for 330 British pounds ($463) without a contract.

John Lewis has the two new P20 phones for the same unconnected, contract-free price, along with high street retailer Argos. Clove Technology also has the P20 and P20 Pro ready for sale, along with other online retailers including mobiles.co.uk, and mobilephonesdirect.co.uk. Prices are all very similar at launch; but there is plenty of choice on where you can buy a new P20 or P20 Pro.

If you’re not sure which one to buy yet, we have a guide to the differences between the P20 and P20 Pro here, and you can also ready our comprehensive hands-on review of the phones here. We’ll also update this article when more deals appear.