How to register for and download the Android 12 beta

It only feels like yesterday that Android 11 was released — and for some of us, it’s probably not been that long since our phones were updated — but the next version of Android is in the oven. Imaginatively titled Android 12, the new version of Google’s operating system is likely to be launched in the fall. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the action if you’re anxious to see what Google has planned for your phone. The public beta program of Android 12 has arrived (for certain phones), and in this article, we’re going to show you how to install that beta.

But before we start, it’s important to note that beta programs are not for everyone. The new software isn’t going to be complete for quite a while, and while we’ve passed the dreaded developer beta period, there are still plenty of hazards to be found within the public beta release. We tend not to recommend downloading a beta on a phone you use on a day-to-day basis, and that goes doubly where this current beta is concerned. Instead, you should probably wait until the full release of Android 12.

Phones compatible with the Android 12 beta

Not every phone will be compatible with the final Android 12 release, and even fewer are compatible with the developer beta. Here’s the full list of the phones currently compatible with the Android 12 beta:

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

How to install the Android 12 beta

So you’ve got your phone, and you’re ready to plunge into the cold waters of a software beta. Where do you start? Well, start by backing up your Android phone’s data, as installing the developer beta involves completely wiping your phone. We have a guide on backing up your Android phone, so make sure to do your due diligence before you start, as no one wants to lose data.

Once you’ve done that, here’s how you can download and install the Android 12 beta:

Step 1: Head to the Android 12 public beta website.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Your Eligible Devices section.

Step 3: Select the Opt In button underneath your eligible phone.

Step 4: Tick the appropriate boxes and Confirm and Enroll. You should now get a confirmation that your device is part of the beta.

Step 5: On your phone, head to the System Updates section of your Settings app. This is found in Settings > System > Advanced > System Update on Google phones, but your device may vary slightly.

Step 6: There should be an update available. Tap Download and Install to start the update process.

Once the update has finished, you should now be running the Android 12 beta and should have access to all the fun new features. Keep an eye out for bugs, and have fun!

Editors' Recommendations