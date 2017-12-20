More than a screenshot: Learn how to record the screen on an Android device

Do you want to snap a quick video or record your screen on an Android device? Whether you are taking a recording for friends or creating video for more professional purposes, we’ve got the fastest ways to do it.

Taking screenshots is easy, but we’re focusing on making a longer, more complicated recording of what’s going on your phone. If that’s exactly what you need, you should download the right Android app to help out. Here’s how to record the screen on an Android device using the right apps and how to get started once you have downloaded them.

AZ Screen Recorder Step 1: The AZ recorder is a pure recording app with no time limits, watermarks, or ads. Downloaded it, and it will create a small tool icon in your app drawer, or wherever you choose to move it. Select it! Step 2: With the tool launched, you should see an overlay on your phone screen with a couple of different icons. Look in the bottom left corner for the camera shutter icon. When you are ready to record, select that icon. The overlay will disappear and you will begin recording. Drag down the overlay again and either pause or stop recording when you are finished. Also note that the gear-shaped icon will take you to a menu where you can adjust many aspects of video quality before you start recording, which is useful if you need a certain quality or want to save video file space. Step 3: There are also some minor editing tools and the ability to draw on the screen while recording, making this a great option for professionals. The overlay also includes a photo icon: Selecting this option will allow you to cut and edit the video, crop the screen as necessary, replace the audio with whatever you want, and convert sections to GIFs as needed. Visit this area to make your final tweaks before you are ready to share. Download it now from: Google Play

Google Play Games Step 1: As the name indicates, this game management app is all about using and (a recent addition) recording the games you play on Android. That means your first step should be to register for Google Play Games (GPG) and explore the service to find the games you want and enjoy. If you do this before you start trying to record, your experience will be much more enjoyable. GPG only lets you record viable games, so when you are ready to begin, open the app, and visit the game that you want to record. Step 2: When you select a game for the first time, you will visit the game details window. In this window you will see a camera recorder icon. Select this icon, select Next, and then choose your video quality. When everything looks good, select Launch to start gaming. Step 3: After three seconds, your screen will start recording. At all times there will be a little floating video bubble you can click to choose Stop Recording. When the video is stopped or dismissed, it will automatically save to your phone. If you want to upload a video to YouTube, there is also an instant share option labelled Edit & Upload to YouTube. Note that editing abilities are limited, and that this app will record everything that appears on the device screen, so this step may take some time. Download it now from: Google Play