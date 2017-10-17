How to reset your Apple ID password and gain control of your account

Everyone with an iPhone, iPad, iPod, or Apple Watch has an Apple ID. It’s essential to getting the most out of Apple’s services, including the iTunes Store, the App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud. An Apple ID isn’t the only account with credentials you need to be keeping track of these days, however, and as such, there’s always the possibility that you may forget certain login information — like your all-important password.

Thankfully, there’s no need to panic if you do forget your Apple ID password, as it happens to all of us from time to time. When it happens to you, there are steps you can take to reset your Apple ID password, all of which are pretty straightforward. There’s no way for Apple to simply tell you what your current password is, though, not even through email. Instead, every method to deal with a forgotten Apple ID password involves resetting it completely. Here’s how.

Reset your password using the Apple ID account page

Step 1: To start, go to appleid.apple.com and click Forgot Apple ID or password in the center of the page.

Step 2: You’ll be taken to a new page where you’ll have to enter your Apple ID or the email address associated with the account. Click Continue, then select I need to reset my password.

Step 3: You’ll now be able to choose how you want to reset your password, whether it be through email or by answering a set of security questions. Which option you choose is really based on your personal preference.

Step 4: Choosing the email method prompts Apple to send instructions to the primary email address you used to begin this process, or a rescue email if you decided to make one. You’ll know the email has been sent when you see the “Email has been sent” page with a large, green check mark. If you can’t find the email, be sure to check your Spam, Junk, and Trash folders, or repeat the steps above to have the email sent again. Going with the security questions requires you to confirm your birthday and answer the aforementioned questions before you’re able to create a new password.

If you use two-factor authentication

If you set up and enabled two-factor authentication — which is different from two-step verification — resetting your password will be even easier, as you’ll be able to reset your password directly from your trusted iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or from the Apple ID account page. If you’re unsure if you have any trusted devices, don’t be; when you set up two-factor authentication, you created trusted devices. All iOS devices will also need to have a passcode enabled.

Using your iOS device

Step 1: Go to Settings > [your name] > Password & Security.

Step 2: Tap Change Password.

Step 3: You will be asked to enter your passcode, and then you can enter your new password.

Using the Apple ID account page

Step 1: Go to iforgot.apple.com and enter the trusted phone number you submitted when you set up two-factor authentication.

Step 2: Choose Continue to send a notification to your trusted iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

Step 3: When you receive the notification on your iOS device, tap Allow.

Step 4: Follow the provided steps, enter your passcode, and reset your password.