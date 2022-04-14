 Skip to main content
How to take a screenshot on the OnePlus 10 Pro

Sakshi Udavant
By

When you buy a new phone like the OnePlus 10 Pro, one of the first functions you might need to check out is the humble screenshot. Whether you're snapping a pic of the latest meme to share with your friends or taking a screenshot of an important document for future reference, the screenshot has become an essential tool today.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • OnePlus 10 Pro

There are a number of apps on the market to help you take a neat screenshot. But the good news is that you don’t need to download an external app for this. Every device, even the OnePlus 10 Pro, has a built-in screenshot feature so you can capture your screen anytime, anywhere.

Here are some easy steps you can follow to take a screenshot on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Quick Settings screen.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Take a screenshot using device keys

This is the most popular way to take a screenshot: Using the device’s built-in keys.

Step 1: Open the page or app screen you want to capture.

Step 2: Simultaneously press the Power button and Volume key to capture the screen.

OnePlus 10 Pro seen from the side.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Step 3: The image is auto-saved in your Gallery app.

Take a screenshot using only the power button

Another way to take a screenshot on the OnePlus 10 Pro is by using the power button. Here’s how.

Step 1: Open the page or app screen you want to capture.

Step 2: Press and hold the Power button for a few seconds until the menu appears.

Step 3: Select Screenshot from the menu.

Step 4: The image is auto-saved in your Gallery app.

Take a screenshot using your fingers

If you can’t access the buttons for some reason or just prefer taking a screenshot with your fingers, here’s how you can do that on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Step 1: Open the Settings menu.

Step 2: Click on Buttons and gestures.

Step 3: Select Quick gesture.

Step 4: Enable the three-finger screenshot option.

Step 5: Open the page or app screen you want to capture.

Step 6: Swipe three fingers down the screen.

Step 7: The image is auto-saved in your Gallery app.

Take a screenshot using external apps

If all the above methods fail, you always have the option of using external apps to take a screenshot.

Here’s how you can take a screenshot using third-party apps. We’ll also offer a list of the best screenshot apps to make the process easier for you.

Step 1: Open the Google Play store on Android, or the Apple App Store on iOS.

Step 2: Search for "Screenshot" app.

Step 3: Download an app of your choice or pick from the ones we suggest below.

Step 4: The actual step to take a screenshot will differ from app to app but most apps will have a straightforward Take A Screenshot button or a pop-up menu to help you capture your screen.

The best apps for taking a screenshot

Most screenshot apps share similar features so you don’t have to worry much about app selection. Still, here are the best options to pick if you want a neat, hassle-free screenshot.

