Quiet, please! Learn how to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone

They say the best camera is the one you have with you, and for most people, that camera is the one on their smartphones. iPhone photography keeps getting better every year, and the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are no exception. The iPhone 7 Plus brings what is one of the most versatile dual camera setups around as it combines a wide-angle lens, with a telephoto lens you can use for portraits. This combination gives you a lot more room when it comes to composing your pictures just the way you want them.

If we are using our smartphones to take pictures everywhere, then having it make loud noises when you take a picture may not be ideal in all situations. Sometimes it isn’t appropriate to have a loud shutter sound when you are trying to take a picture. In this article, we will show you how to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone quickly and easily so that you can silence your camera, and take pictures without disturbing anyone.

Use the mute switch

The easiest way to mute the camera sound is to use the ring/silent switch on the upper left-hand side. When you turn on the silent switch, you will feel the iPhone vibrate, and the button will show an orange stripe. You should be aware that this will mute all notifications, incoming calls, and other alerts.

Turn down the volume

What do you do if the silent switch isn’t working? If your silent switch broke or isn’t working for some reason, turning down the volume may seem like an obvious way to do it, but if you do this while in the camera app, you will start taking pictures in burst mode.

If you know that you are going to use the camera app and want to mute the sounds, you can turn down the volume before you open the app using the volume down button on the left-hand side of your iPhone below the silent switch.

You can also turn down the volume while on the camera app by swiping up from the bottom to reveal Control Center, and then swipe left to reveal the volume control. You can turn down the volume from here.

Country restrictions

Did you know that in some countries it is mandatory to have the camera shutter sound on at all times? It’s not law, but wireless carriers have imposed it and phone manufacturers have followed suit. In countries like Japan and Korea, all smartphones must make a sound when using the camera app to take a picture. If you’re in these countries, we are sorry to say that even if you mute the iPhone, your camera app will still make a sound.