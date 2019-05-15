Digital Trends
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 Pro helps you chill out and ignore notifications for 20 minutes

Mark Jansen
By
how to use oneplus zen mode 7 pro
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

OnePlus has revealed the impressive OnePlus 7 Pro. As you might expect, the new OnePlus flagship comes with the latest powerful processor, as well as a sleek redesign that adds a mechanical pop-up camera and really allows the phone’s style to shine. But you may have missed a small addition in all the hype — and that’s the new feature known as Zen Mode.

Unlike the other new additions to the OnePlus 7 Pro, Zen Mode isn’t there to help boost gaming performance or take better pictures. Instead, it’s there to help you step away from your smartphone and escape the constant barrage of modern life. Here’s how to use Zen Mode on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

What is Zen Mode?

oneplus 7 pro
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

It’s no secret that we love smartphones. But you can have too much of a good thing, and it’s important to take some time away from your daily driver’s screen. We’ve seen software that helps with this come out in recent years, including Android’s Digital Wellbeing and iOS’s Screen Time. Zen Mode is slightly different, as it doesn’t measure the time you’ve spent staring at your screen. Instead, all Zen Mode does is give you 20 minutes of peace away from the constant barrage of notifications.

So basically, it’s a branded Do Not Disturb mode? Well, not exactly. While Do Not Disturb stops notifications from bothering you, it doesn’t stop you from distracting yourself by diving back into social media apps every 5 minutes. Activate Zen Mode and your phone goes into lockdown for a full 20 minutes. You’ll be able to receive phone calls, make emergency calls, and use the camera app — but that’s it. You’ll be locked out of every other app, feature, and service for the next 20 minutes. All notifications other than calls will be muted, ensuring you’re completely undisturbed until Zen Mode ends.

Also, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to cancel Zen Mode once it’s begun, so make sure you’re absolutely ready before you tap Start.

How to use Zen Mode

Starting Zen Mode is easy, but if you’re planning on using it regularly, you might want to add it to the Quick Settings in your phone’s notification shade.

  • To do this, pull down your notification shade by dragging from the top, then drag again to open your Quick Settings.
  • Tap the Edit button to edit which tiles are present in your Quick Settings.
  • Swipe left to access the additional tiles. Then tap-and-drag the Zen Mode tile to the left to add it to your Quick Settings.

Once you’ve added Zen Mode to your Quick Settings, starting it is as simple as tapping the icon. You’ll then be taken to Zen Mode. Tap Let’s go, then Start to get going.

That’s it — once you hit the Start button you’ll be sent to a blank screen that counts down the 20 minutes until your time out is over. The date and time will be there, and you’ll be able to tap to access your dialer and camera, but everything else is locked behind that blue screen until the 20 minutes is up. Use your free time wisely.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been revealed: Here's everything you need to know
Up Next

The recently revealed McLaren GT is a road trip-ready supercar
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro has a selfie camera that pops up so fast you’ll hardly see it

The OnePlus 7 Pro is finally here, offering top-tier specs at a much lower price than other flagship phones. One of the standout features is the pop-up selfie camera. Here's everything you need to know about how the camera works.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Julian Chokkattu
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The super-fast OnePlus 6T is getting a price cut on May 17

The new OnePlus 6T continues OnePlus's tradition, coming with flagship power, camera performance, and the gorgeous design you want -- but for under $600. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Is the Pro worth the extra dough?

If you're wondering about the differences between the OnePlus 7 Pro and the plain, old OnePlus 7, you're in the right place. Join us as we put the two head-to-head and reveal precisely what sets them apart and which one you should buy.
Posted By Simon Hill
powerbeats pro
Home Theater

You've got 'em. Now learn how to get the most out of your Powerbeats Pro

Apple's new Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earbuds are here, and you've grabbed yourself a pair. But to get the most out of them, you need to learn how they can be tweaked and controlled.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best wi-fi extenders
Computing

The top Wi-Fi extenders for improving your wireless signal at home or work

Your network is only as good as your Wi-Fi signal. In this guide we'll recommend to you five of the best Wi-Fi extenders to help boost your network, to make sure you have wireless signal everywhere in your home.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
oneplus 7 news and pro
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 has a 48MP camera and power galore, but sadly no U.S. release

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been revealed, and it's a monster of a phone with a stunning redesign, a pop-up selfie camera, powerful flagship specs, and a price that's hundreds of dollars less than the competition.
Posted By Mark Jansen
motorola one vision
Mobile

The Motorola One Vision is a 21:9 Android One phone with a 48-megapixel camera

Motorola has a new phone, but unlike its Moto G7 series, the Motorola One Vision comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates, and three years of security updates. That's because it's an Android One phone.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best wireless keyboards will see you right, no matter your device

Want to do more with your tablet than surf the web and watch videos? If so, you need a Bluetooth keyboard. These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy right now, whatever your preference.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best cell phone plans wireless carrier
Mobile

Don't listen to the guy at the mall. How to pick the best smartphone data plan

Sorting through carriers’ plans to find the best service for you and your family can be tough. We name the best family plan, individual plan, unlimited plan, and more in this battle between T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon.
Posted By Jackie Dove
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Save me: How to download Instagram photos from any device

Browsing photos in Instagram is one thing, but saving them is another. Until recently, it wasn't easy to get your pics and data off the 'gram and saved elsewhere, but now you can download Instagram photos with just a few clicks.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
iPad Pro (2018) review
Deals

iPad Pro prices drop to record lows on Amazon and Best Buy

Best Buy recently offered some great deals on theiPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular models. Well, Amazon has matched and even beaten Best Buy's prices on several models, and sliced prices on Wi-Fi models, too.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Share your food and leftovers with the OLIO app
Mobile

American Express expands its dining app services by purchasing Resy

American Express is continuing to snap up apps and services within the lifestyle bracket. Today, the monolithic financial giant has announced it is purchasing the restaurant reservation app Resy.
Posted By Mark Jansen
spotify and sony partner for playstation music in spring 2015 spotify1
Home Theater

Spotify hits repeat on its Premium special offer: $1 a month for 3 months

Back by popular demand it seems, or perhaps to bolster demand, Spotify is relaunching its $1 for three months of its Premium-tier service for anyone who has not previously signed up for a subscription, for a limited time.
Posted By Simon Cohen
SanDisk Extreme MicroSD
Computing

SanDisk’s $450 microSD card adds 1TB more storage to your Surface Pro

Need more storage for your Surface Go, Surface Pro 6, or Galaxy S10? You're in luck, as SanDisk's microSDXC Extreme card is now available for purchase, allowing you to add 1TB of storage to your device for $450.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen