Didn't get your invite to Apple's WWDC keynote? Here's how to watch it from home

With less than a week until Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), predictions of what exactly will be unveiled are cropping up everywhere. The conference runs over the course of a week with a variety of sessions for developers, but the biggest announcements are presented at its traditional keynote at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

For those who won’t be attending, Apple is still letting you in on all the action. Whether you’re watching on your iPad, Mac, or PC, we’ve got you covered on how to watch the WWDC 2018 keynote.

When does it start?

Apple will be livestreaming the WWDC keynote, so you can watch along as it happens. Taking place at the McEnery Convention Center on June 4, it starts at 10 a.m. PT.

For additional information, you’ll also want to download Apple’s official WWDC app which provides you with the event schedule, latest news, access to the livestreamed sessions, and more.

How to stream on a Mac

While some use browsers other than Safari on a Mac as their default, it’s the only one you’ll be able to stream the keynote from. You’ll also have to make sure your Mac’s operating system is up to date beforehand — running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. Once the keynote starts, all you’ll need to do is open up Safari and click on Apple’s livestream link.

How to stream on Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone

For those using Apple TV — second-generation model or later — you can stream the keynote via AirPlay with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. You’ll then be able to stream it via the Apple Events app which has already been updated ahead of the event.

If you have an older Apple TV model (second and third generation), the Events app shows up automatically on your screen. As for the fourth- and fifth-generation models, you’ll need to either download the app or make sure it’s updated to the latest version.

To stream on an iPad or iPhone, make sure your device is running iOS 10 or higher. You’ll also have to make sure to download the WWDC app via the app store. If you don’t want to download the app, you can also access the livestream through Safari the same way you would on a Mac.

How to stream on a Windows PC

For those who don’t own Apple products to watch the keynote on, there’s still an option for you. As long as you’re on a PC running Windows 10, you can stream the keynote using Microsoft Edge. Simply open the browser on your desktop and follow Apple’s WWDC2018 livestream link.

Apple also says other platforms may be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).