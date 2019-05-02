Digital Trends
How to watch Google I/O 2019 and keep up with the biggest developments

Mark Jansen
By
Google-CEO-Sundar-Pichai-i-o-2018
Google CEO Sundar-Pichai Getty

Google’s annual developer conference is on the horizon, and we’re extremely excited to see what the search giant has in store this year. We expect Google I/O to be jam-packed with everything from new midrange Pixel phones to more details of Google’s game streaming service.

We expect most of the major announcements will be made at the keynote, and we’ll be covering it live and summarizing the major events — but what if you want to watch live and revel in the reveals as they happen? Don’t worry, it’s easy to do just that. From watching the keynote to keeping a close eye on the schedule, here’s how you can watch Google I/O 2019.

When is it?

Google I/O 2019 is a multi-day event which runs from May 7 until May 9. It all kicks off with the keynote, which starts at 10 a.m. PST on May 7, and is expected to go on for at least an hour, if not more. We expect Google will highlight a lot, so be ready for some big announcements.

After the keynote has wrapped, Google I/O will continue with a series of sessions running across the three days. You can find the full schedule on the Google I/O website, and on the Google I/O app. These are largely tailored for developers, but some will have tidbits of things we haven’t seen before, and it will still be interesting to see a deeper dive into announcements made at the keynote.

How to watch the Google I/O keynote

If the past years are any example, tuning in to watch Google’s keynote will be easy. The Google I/O keynote speech, where all the biggest announcements will be delivered, will be streamed live on the Google Developers YouTube channel. The event starts at 10 a.m. P.S.T. on Tuesday, May 7, and we’ll also be embedding the livestream at the top of this page and our What to Expect article. We’ll also be posting reminders of the time and date on our Google I/O 2019 hub as well, so keep an eye out there.

If you want a more personal angle, you can also get the latest news and reveals from our team on the ground. Follow Mobile Editor Julian Chokkattu and DT Espanol’s Juliana Jara for the latest as it happens, while the Digital Trends and DTMobile Twitter account will also be highlighting the latest developments.

How to watch and keep up with Google I/O’s other events

The keynote isn’t the only event worth tuning into at Google I/O — in fact, it’s just the beginning. Google I/O is three days of sessions, workshops, and community events centered around Android apps, accessibility, software, and more. You can find the full list of events on the Google I/O site, where you can bookmark specific events by signing into your Google account and clicking the stars to the sides of the events.

Importantly, the gray video camera icon indicates whether an event is being livestreamed or not — which is particularly useful for those watching from home. If you miss them, you’ll also be able to catch up on them on the Google Developers YouTube channel.

Liberal use of the Google I/O app is also recommended if you want to keep up. It syncs your bookmarks from the website, and gives you another way to keep track of the schedule. Admittedly, it’s more useful to those attending the event — with the AR and agenda features being particularly built for attendees — but it’s still a useful app to have if you’re following the latest developments, as it allows you to build up and keep an eye on your personal schedule of “must watches”.

Bookmarking an event is easy. First, open the app’s side bar by hitting the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner. Then hit Schedule to see the full list of upcoming events. From there, tap an event to see an overview of it, then tap the star to add it to your personal list.

To see your personal schedule, hit the filter key in the bottom-right corner. Then tap Your starred and reserved events and hit the downward-facing arrow in the top-right to go back to your schedule. To go back to the overall schedule, hit the X button in the bottom-right corner.

