 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Your next smartphone might have an Intel processor — seriously

Joe Maring
By

When you buy a smartphone today, chances are it has a processor from Apple, Qualcomm, or maybe even Samsung. But what about Intel? Yes — the same Intel that’s responsible for laptop and desktop PC chips. As crazy as it may sound, that’s likely happening in the very near future.

On April 12, Intel announced it’s entering a “multigeneration agreement” with ARM to create mobile SoCs (systems on chips) with Intel technology. In other words, Intel is partnering with ARM to create mobile chipsets.

Intel Core i5-12400F box sitting in front of a gaming PC.

Per Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger, “There is growing demand for computing power driven by the digitization of everything, but until now fabless customers have had limited options for designing around the most advanced mobile technology.”

Related

Intel and ARM are initially using this deal to focus on SoCs for smartphones and tablets. To be clear, though, this doesn’t mean your next phone will have an Intel Core i7 chip or anything like that. Instead, Intel and ARM’s deal is more about the fabrication side of things. As it stands today, companies like Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Apple rely on TSMC to manufacture and produce their chip designs. With today’s announcement, Intel will now be available as an alternative for producing SoCs for those companies.

Related Videos

If that all sounds a bit business-y, that’s because it is. But it’s also something worth keeping a close eye on. There’s no guarantee that Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Apple will switch to Intel’s new fabrication business for smartphone chips, but they could. And with that new threat around, it will (hopefully) encourage TSMC to improve its own fabrication business. As we all know, competition is a good thing.

Down the road, Intel will expand its fabrication business to include chips for the automotive industry, IOT (Internet of Things) gadgets, and more. But, at least for now, the focus is solely on smartphones and tablets.

Does that mean the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Pixel 8 will have an Intel-made chip later this year? Probably not. But as we head later into 2023 and into 2024, there’s a very real possibility the chip in your phone was made with Intel technology. And that’s pretty cool.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Intel Raptor Lake CPUs: Everything we know about the 13th-gen processors
Intel Core i5-13600K installed in a motherboard.

Raptor Lake is Intel's 13th generation of processors, and it's one of the most exciting hardware launches of the year. Following up on the momentum it built with its Alder Lake line of CPUs, Intel is looking to retain some of the hard-fought performance crowns. It's got new and stiffer competition, though, in the form of AMD's Ryzen 7000 series of Zen 4 CPUs, which have already impressed for their efficiency and performance.

How will these new CPU lines fair when going head to head? Here's everything you need to know about Raptor Lake.
Pricing and availability

Read more
Have the Intel Arc GPUs been canceled? I sure hope not
Intel Arc demo: Ryan Shrout plays Shadow of the Tomb Raider on a gaming PC.

A  rumor is circulating that Intel's Arc graphics cards are being canceled, and unlike previous rumors we've heard on the matter, this one seems to hold some weight. The first discrete desktop GPUs from Intel have seen ups and downs since being announced around a year ago, but this is the first word we've gotten that the company may abandon the project.

Headlines and YouTube thumbnails don't tell the full story here, though, and they're primed to spread misinformation considering that Intel's first-gen Arc Alchemist GPUs aren't available in the U.S. yet and should launch soon. It's impossible to say if Arc will eventually bite the dust, but there's a compelling reason it shouldn't.

Read more
What is Bluetooth multipoint and why your next earbuds or headphones should have it
Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 seen side-by-side.

Wouldn't it be great to quickly and easily switch between audio sources with your Bluetooth headphones, without having to manually disconnect and pair them to one device at a time? As with most consumer tech wonders, the dream has already become a reality, and in the case of today's deep dive, we'll be tackling an awesome audio feature known as Bluetooth multipoint.

Introduced back in 2010 with the rollout of Bluetooth 4.0, Bluetooth multipoint was a saving grace for every Tom and Jane using a Bluetooth headset in the workplace. Allowing for a second phone line's unanswered calls to be instantly placed on hold, this was only the beginning of Bluetooth multipoint's range of capabilities and compatible devices.

Read more