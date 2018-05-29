In 2019 the most expensive iPhone may lose one of its unique features

Share

If you want an iPhone with an OLED screen, not an LCD, today, you have to purchase the iPhone X. That means spending at least $1,000 on Apple’s most expensive iPhone ever. However, in 2019 all iPhone models may use an OLED screen, according to the latest rumors. If so, all iPhone models will likely share the same screen technology across the range, and not only the flush-with-cash will be able to enjoy an iPhone X-style OLED display.

A report published by Korean news source ETNews quotes anonymous Apple officials, stating the company has started planning its 2019 iPhone range, and has ticked the box marked OLED screen for, “all three models.” The mention of three different iPhone models means an additional third phone will join the traditional iPhone and iPhone Plus versions. Currently, Apple sells the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X. However, it was never certain the iPhone X would continue as an annually updated model, given its introduction on the iPhone’s anniversary.

The iPhone X is the first iPhone to use an OLED screen, and its performance is excellent. It’s also a reason for the phone’s higher price. It’s not certain the introduction of OLED screens across the iPhone range would mean higher prices in 2019. Again quoting an anonymous official, ETNews says costs are lowering elsewhere in production — specifically cameras and sensors — which may offset the extra cost of an OLED. Don’t expect any future iPhone X to get cheaper; but don’t expect regular iPhone models to significantly rise in price either, at least solely due to the screen technology.

The inclusion of an OLED screen isn’t the only rumor we’re hearing about the 2019 iPhone already either. Talk of a 3D sensing, triple-lens camera arriving on at least one model has also started, which may drive Apple’s augmented reality intentions forward for the year.

Samsung, LG, and many other manufacturers use OLED for phones today, and there’s no reason for this to decrease in the future. Samsung and LG are also the world’s top manufacturers of OLED screens.

For now, Apple’s OLED plans are rumors and haven’t been confirmed by the company. Additionally, because this relates to the 2019 iPhone model range, components and feature decisions taken now may change before release.