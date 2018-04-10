82 percent of U.S. teens use an iPhone — and that number is only growing

Share

The iPhone is a popular device — and it’s only getting more popular, especially among teenagers in the U.S. According to a recent report, around 82 percent of teenagers in the U.S. now use an iPhone — a figure that’s up from 60 percent back in 2014. “Thousands” of teenagers across 40 states took part in the survey.

First reported by Business Insider, the report comes from Piper Jaffray, which conducts the survey twice per year. According to the results it seems like every six months a higher percentage of U.S. teenagers are using iPhones — not only is the figure up from four years ago, but it’s also up from 78 percent in the fall of last year.

That’s pretty good news for Apple. Not only are more people, in general, using its products, but those people are young — and more likely to stick with the company as they get older. Not only that, but it’s highly likely that the figure will continue to go up — according to the report as many as 84 percent of teens say that their next device will be an iPhone. Usage is rising amongst related Apple products too — 20 percent of teenagers plan on buying an Apple Watch within the next six months. Further, Apple is the second most desired watch brand in the U.S. — behind only Rolex.

Apple’s stats don’t just look good among teens. As of late last year, around 85.8 million people in the U.S. use an iPhone, which represents around 43 percent of U.S. users. Some reports indicate that figure may be stabilizing — and that Apple’s growth in the U.S. is slowing. If, however, Apple’s popularity continues to grow among teenagers, it’s likely that usage by adults will also continue to grow over time, as those teenagers grow up and many of them continue to buy Apple devices.

Apple popularity could also jump later this year. The company is rumored to be working on three iPhone models to be launched in the fall, including one model that comes at a lower cost and still retains an iPhone X-like design. Rumors indicate that the cheaper model may do away some iPhone X features, and may have a rectangular battery in order to keep costs down.