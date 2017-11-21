KFC’s ‘Internet Escape Pod’ offers an oasis of calm in Colonel Sanders’ embrace

With Cyber Monday just around the corner, things are about to get crazy in busy homes across the land with everyone jumping online, hitting their top shopping sites, and ordering stuff they don’t need.

If the mayhem gets all too much, KFC suggests you climb inside its absurd Internet Escape Pod for some peace and quiet. It’s a Faraday cage of sorts, with its frame of stainless steel mesh designed to prevent any gadgets taken inside it from connecting to the internet.

With “a hailstorm of coupons, BOGOs, hot dealz, and brand advertising” coming your way this Monday, pod owners will be able to seek sanctuary in the protective embrace of Colonel Sanders. Yes, that’s him lying on top of the pod, though it has to be said, he looks rather slimmer than the regular Colonel we’ve come to know and love. And goodness knows what’s happened to his arms.

KFC

The pod weighs eight pounds and besides the steel mesh consists of high-density foam and enamel paint. The door handle (pictured) is a chicken drumstick. We’re assuming it’s fake.

KFC’s Internet Escape Pod costs a mere $10,000, or in KFC currency, around 400 eight-piece family meals.

It seems as if there’s only one pod available, and the product isn’t sold out yet, which tells you something about its popularity.

If you are the one that orders it, bear in mind that shipping is likely to take a week, so having it ready in time for Cyber Monday could be a close run thing.

A cheaper way of staying offline on Monday would be to go for a stroll and leave your phone at home, or, if you need to stay in, to turn off your connected devices. But then you might miss out on all those bargains …

KFC’s marketing team sure likes to enjoy itself. From sending its Zinger sandwich into space for no good reason (with the help of Rob Lowe), to the launch of a metal tray that also acts as a Bluetooth keyboard for your phone, to a Gamer’s Box with a built-in controller and smartphone mount, the company clearly likes to have fun with its promotions.

Although not all of its decisions turn out for the best.