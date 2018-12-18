Digital Trends
Mobile

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT packs the most RAM ever seen in a smartphone

Mark Jansen
By
lenovo z5 pro gt news main

In the west, Lenovo is primarily known for laptops and being the name behind Motorola’s recent phones, but it’s easy to forget Lenovo has a phone range all its own. It won’t be so easy to forget once you set your eyes on the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, even though the phone is unlikely to be coming to the U.S.

The first thing you’re likely to notice about the Z5 Pro GT is the almost complete lack of bezels. That’s because, like the Oppo Find X and the Vivo Nex S before it, the Z5 Pro GT is a slider phone. The front-facing cameras and earpiece are hidden inside the phone’s body, and they will mechanically pop out when required. Other than that, the phone is similar in look to the Lenovo Z5 Pro — aside from the emphasis on red accents around the frame, and the carbon fiber pattern under the glass back.

Inside is where the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT really sets some records. The Z5 Pro GT will likely be — alongside the OnePlus 7 — one of the first phones in the world to feature the new Snapdragon 855 processor, which should make it a top-level performer. It’s the other stats that set records, though, as the Z5 Pro GT packs in a massive 12GB of RAM. That’s the most RAM ever seen in a smartphone. There will also be up to 512GB of internal storage.

Oddly, the Z5 Pro GT will miss out on Pie, as it’s running Android 8.1 Oreo at launch. Presumably, an update to Android 9.0 Pie will be forthcoming, but it’s still a disappointment not to see it on launch.

lenovo z5 pro gt news

There is a 6.39-inch AMOLED display running a 2,340 x 1,080 Full HD resolution, and you will find a 3,350mAh battery powering it. You will find two camera lenses on the back of the device — a 16-megapixel primary lens, and a 24-megapixel secondary lens. There are two front-facing camera lenses, a 16-megapixel primary lens joined by an 8-megapixel infrared lens for facial recognition, though there is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. NFC is included and it comes with dual nano SIM slots. USB-C is included, but there’s no headphone jack; instead, you’ll get a USB-C dongle for your headphones.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT will be available for pre-order from January 15, ahead of its release on January 24. There is a lower-powered version of the phone equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and that will cost 2,698 yuan (about $390). The big-time model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage sees a significant bump in price though, falling at 4,398 yuan (about $640). There are unfortunately no plans for a U.S. release at this time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about the faster network
Up Next

Mercedes-Benz will give the 2020 CLA a star-studded introduction at CES
5 forgettable phones 2018 moto z3 feat
Mobile

You forgot all about these 6 phones of 2018. Prepare to forget them again

The best phones of the year are memorable, exciting, and ones we all want to buy. But what about the others? We're not talking about bad phones, we're talking about forgettable phones -- ones that aren't even bad enough to be remembered.
Posted By Andy Boxall
lenovo introduces first thinkpads with whiskey lake cpus dsc 6836
Computing

Lenovo’s first ThinkPads with Intel Whiskey Lake processors to arrive this month

Lenovo has opted not to wait for CES 2019 next month to introduce the first ThinkPads with Intel's Whiskey Lake Core I5-8265U and Core i7-8565U processors. They will arrive onboard the new ThinkPad L390 and L390 Yoga.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
huawei nova 4 news screen
Mobile

Huawei Nova 4 has a hole in the screen, and a 48-megapixel camera on the back

Huawei has launched the Nova 4, a new smartphone that has abandoned the screen notch and adopted a punch hole alternative, and also has a massive 48-megapixel camera. Here's what you need to know about the Nova 4.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

The Galaxy S10 may be announced before MWC, sell for up to $1,750

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
vivo nex s review
Mobile

Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition: Everything you need to know

The Vivo Nex Dual Edition is the gorgeous flagship we need to close out 2018. In addition to dual screens, the Nex Dual Edition has some other awesome features. Here's everything you need to know about the new Vivo Nex Dual Edition.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iphone xr app store
Mobile

T-Mobile is giving away free iPhone XRs and Galaxy S9s for the holidays

T-Mobile is celebrating the holiday season with a series of deals for customers who want an iPhone XR, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6T, LG V40, or LG G7. There are terms and conditions to the deals, but they are still worth considering.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Honor View 20 Hole Punch Display Notch
Mobile

Why Honor’s new screen is the hole-y grail in quest to ditch the notch

Honor will release a smartphone with an in-screen camera in the new year, a trend which is gathering momentum in the industry. Honor said it has cracked the formula, and explains what's special about its All-View Display.
Posted By Andy Boxall
nyc housing data coalition activists
Smart Home

These activists are hacking housing problems in NYC using apps and data

There are 1.2 million people living in "deficient" housing in New York City and now these coders are making easy-to-use, intuitive apps designed to give tenants a fighting chance against unscrupulous landlords.
Posted By Clayton Moore
airplane wifi hotspot mobile detonation flying against sunset
Mobile

Google Assistant will alert you if it thinks your flight will be delayed

Google Assistant will soon be able to alert you if your flight is delayed. Using historical flight status data and machine learning, the service can even predict a flight delay before it's been officially confirmed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Forget 3 being a crowd, 4 is the magic number on the Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei's sequel to the P20 Pro, the P30 Pro, has already started to leak ahead of its 2019 announcement and release. The company is likely to improve even further on the P20 Pro's excellent camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great stocking stuffer ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Modiface AR Makeup on the Samsung Galaxy S9
Mobile

How to use Samsung’s Bixby assistant for all of your smartphone tasks

Samsung Bixby is a powerful tool, but not the most intuitive one we've encountered. Here's how to set up and use every feature of Samsung's digital assistant, as well as what to expect in the future.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best wireless chargers
Mobile

Declutter your life with our favorite wireless chargers for Android and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Simon Hill
Microsoft office building
Mobile

Microsoft patent filing shows wearable that mitigates involuntary movements

A patent application from Microsoft has shown the company is looking into using wearable technology to alleviate symptoms from various diseases and disorders that cause involuntary movements.
Posted By Mark Jansen