LG looking for faster OS updates with new Software Upgrade Center

It’s no secret that one of Android’s major handicaps has been the slow adoption of new operating system updates across the Android ecosphere. LG is looking to put a stop to that through the new Software Upgrade Center it opened in South Korea on April 12, dedicated to developing and delivering regular OS update to LG’s devices.

Located in LG’s R&D campus in Magok-dong, western Seoul, the new facility is the first of its kind, and is a clear statement of LG’s intent. The Software Upgrade Center will be dedicated solely to operating system updates, whether that be developing new software based on new versions of Android, or consistently working on stability and compatibility updates for existing software and hardware. According to LG’s press release, its first task will be delivering the long-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo update for the LG G6 — which it hopes to have rolled out in Korea within this month, and following in other key markets shortly after.

“Aligning after-sales support with customers’ needs is a top priority at LG,” said CEO of LG Electronics, Jo Seong-jin. “Stable and consistent upgrades will demonstrate to our customers that LG smartphones have long and reliable lifespans.”

Solving the issue of slow OS adoption by third-party manufacturers has been on Google’s mind for a while now, and it’s not the first time that LG has shown itself to be in accordance with the Android owner’s wishes. LG and Google have partnered on many projects, from the current Pixel range, to entries in the now defunct Nexus range. Google’s Project Treble seeks to solve some of these issues by separating various parts of Android’s framework, making it easier for manufacturers to alter the parts they needed to, but it remains to be seen how this will affect deployment speed in real time.

With LG clearly admitting that OS update times were an issue and taking steps to solve that, we could be moving into a new age for Android, where large numbers of current devices are not still hobbled with older versions of Android.

Despite releasing some phones that we really loved, things have not been rosy for LG recently. The company bowed out of the Chinese market in February following losses in the final part of 2017. With a change of leadership at the top and some bold new strategies, however, LG could rise again. Here’s hoping.