It looks even more likely the iPhone Fold will release in 2026

By
Concept render of a foldable iPhone.
Antonio De Rosa / Behance

Mark Gurman has once more suggested a 2026 release window for the rumored iPhone Fold, adding his own not-insignificant influence to the cascade of other analysts saying the same thing. In his Sunday morning newsletter for Bloomberg, Gurman said he expects the foldable to arrive “next year.”

This lines up with predictions made by trusted analyst Jeff Pu. It certainly seems like the rumored device isn’t likely to hit shelves anytime soon, and when it does, it could carry the highest price point of any iPhone to date at $2,300.

Most of what we know about the device is pure speculation. Apple hasn’t even confirmed its existence, but Gurman suggests it could function in a similar way as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup. It’s also likely to borrow heavily from the iPhone 17 Air — another device that we only have small nuggets of information about — and include Apple’s C1 modem.

Semi-open state of a foldable iPhone concept
Antonio De Rosa / Behance

Earlier rumors about the Fold hint at a high-density battery that could give it superior battery life compared to other iPhones, as well as an impressively thin size.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

As for any other details about the phone, your guess is as good as ours. Some speculation says it will have a more limited camera configuration due to its thin size, but that hasn’t gotten in the way of companies like Oppo and Honor. Whether the iPhone Fold is a top-of-the-line flagship or something in between remains to be seen, but we’re eagerly anticipating an official announcement from Apple about the phone. It isn’t likely to happen anytime soon, though; the earliest date we’d expect anything would be at Apple’s September iPhone event.

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
More evidence suggests iPhone 17 Air will borrow this Pixel design cue
Alleged concept render of the iPhone 17 Air in black.

There have been no end of rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air – or iPhone 17 Slim as it has also been called – and the latest adds some fuel to an existing fire. Previous reports have suggested the slimmer iPhone 17 model will feature a camera module that spans the width of the device, not too dissimilar from what Google offers on its Pixel 9 series though closer to the top of the phone. 

The most recent leak supports this idea, with Sonny Dickson sharing an image on X of what he claims is a first peek at a third party case for the iPhone 17 Air. Accompanying the image, Dickson said: "Here’s your first look at a case for the iPhone 17 Air. If you didn’t know an Air was coming, you’d swear it was a Google Pixel case."

Read more
I’ve used the iPhone 16 Pro Max for 6 months. Here’s why I love it
The back of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

I bought the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max when it was announced and have used it every day since then, racking up six months of use, and yet I’ve written very little about it. It’s time to change that, explain why it is technically my only “permanent” phone, and why I think it’s superb.
How I use my iPhone

I have two SIM cards. One is my “main” SIM card which is attached to the phone number I use, and the other is all about data, and they both live in different phones. My main SIM is switched in and out of review Android phones all the time, while the SIM I use mostly for data only lives in my Apple iPhone. They’re both always with me, and since September 2024 I’ve used the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max alongside whatever Android phone I’m reviewing.

Read more
Apple might serve a massive front camera upgrade on iPhone 17
An iPhone 16 laying on a shelf with its screen on.

The domain of Apple leaks is currently obsessed with the controversial iPhone 17 Pro design refresh, which could stir some heated debate with its massive camera hump. A lot of chatter is also focused on the svelte iPhone 17 Air. Yet, it seems there are a few other internal upgrades worth getting excited about.
According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple will equip all four iPhone 17 series models with an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera. So far, Apple has stuck with a 12-megapixel selfie snapper on its mainline iPhones. Moreover, the company hasn’t ever deployed a 24-megapixel camera sensor, keeping its experiments limited to 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel units in the past few years.
The research note by Pu, which was seen by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, doesn’t go into details about the specifications or feature details of the new 24-megapixel front snapper on the iPhone 17 series. However, we can take an educated guess, based on what Apple accomplished when it switched from 12-megapixel to 48-megapixel rear cameras.

A 24-megapixel sensor will most likely default to pixel-binning for delivering pictures and videos at a lower resolution than the native pixel count. Pixel-binning essentially combines the light data collected by adjacent pixels, creating what is colloquially known as a super-pixel.
The sum total of these efforts are pictures that are more detailed and with more realistic color rendering, especially in low-light scenarios. Depending on how the pixels are combined, the final image is usually a lower-resolution shot, but more pleasing to look at.
For example, the iPhone 16 Pro’s 48-megapixel main camera does 4-in-1 pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel pictures, but you can still stick full-res 48-megapixel shots, too. There’s also an intermediary option to to get the best of both worlds with 24-megapixel clicks.
With a 24-megapixel selfie camera coming into the picture, iPhone 17 buyers can expect improved selfies and better-quality video calls. Moreover, since there are more pixels to collect light data, Apple might leverage it to offer more advanced camera features, too.

Read more