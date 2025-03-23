It looks even more likely the iPhone Fold will release in 2026

Mark Gurman has once more suggested a 2026 release window for the rumored iPhone Fold, adding his own not-insignificant influence to the cascade of other analysts saying the same thing. In his Sunday morning newsletter for Bloomberg, Gurman said he expects the foldable to arrive “next year.”

This lines up with predictions made by trusted analyst Jeff Pu. It certainly seems like the rumored device isn’t likely to hit shelves anytime soon, and when it does, it could carry the highest price point of any iPhone to date at $2,300.

Most of what we know about the device is pure speculation. Apple hasn’t even confirmed its existence, but Gurman suggests it could function in a similar way as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup. It’s also likely to borrow heavily from the iPhone 17 Air — another device that we only have small nuggets of information about — and include Apple’s C1 modem.

Earlier rumors about the Fold hint at a high-density battery that could give it superior battery life compared to other iPhones, as well as an impressively thin size.

As for any other details about the phone, your guess is as good as ours. Some speculation says it will have a more limited camera configuration due to its thin size, but that hasn’t gotten in the way of companies like Oppo and Honor. Whether the iPhone Fold is a top-of-the-line flagship or something in between remains to be seen, but we’re eagerly anticipating an official announcement from Apple about the phone. It isn’t likely to happen anytime soon, though; the earliest date we’d expect anything would be at Apple’s September iPhone event.