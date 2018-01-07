Digital Trends
L’Oréal’s new battery-free wearable fits on your thumbnail, measures UV exposure

L’Oréal UV Sense
At the 2016 Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, L’Oréal USA debuted its My UV Patch — a stretchable skin sensor that monitors UV exposure while also educating people about sun protection. At this year’s CES, the company is unveiling UV Sense — an accessory that enhances the ability to monitor your skin while you’re under the sun.

Available from L’Oréal-owned skincare brand La Roche-Posay, UV Sense is a battery-free wearable electronic sensor that can measure your UV exposure and store up to three months worth of data. Coming in at less than two millimeters thick and and nine millimeters in diameter, it’s designed to be worn on your thumbnail and lasts for up to two weeks.

loreal debuts uv sense wearable for sun protection l ore al

The sensor is applied using an adhesive, and can be reapplied using additional adhesives that come with the wearable. By placing it on the thumbnail specifically, you’ll be exposing UV Sense, which is activated by UVA and UVB rays, to optimal sunlight.

The wearable is also accompanied by a mobile app available for iOS and Android. Using near-field communication (NFC), the data is transferred from the sensor to your smartphone to keep you updated on your UV exposure. It’ll also provide you with tips for protection and facts about sun exposure.

Alongside UV Sense, L’Oréal is also debuting a limited-edition My UV Patch. We had some hands-on time with the original, but the new one features a different design. While the first UV Patch was in the shape of a heart, this one has a more geometric pattern that looks like it will blend in better with casual outfits.

The patch features photosensitive dyes that will change color when exposed to UV rays. You can sleep, shower, and swim with it, as well as apply sunscreen over it. But it only lasts several days. loreal debuts uv sense wearable for sun protection limited edition my patch

My UV Patch also comes with an app available for iOS and Android. After scanning the patch, the app will factor in skin type, weather, and location, then use a smart algorithm to provide specific advice including sun-safe behavior and when to reapply your sunscreen.

While details on pricing and release date haven’t been confirmed, both the UV Sense and limited-edition My UV Patch will be available later this year.

