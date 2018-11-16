Digital Trends
Mobile

New sensor from L’Oréal tracks UV exposure to keep your skin safe from the sun

Christian de Looper
By

It’s no secret that too much exposure to ultraviolet light can do serious damage to your skin — and even cause skin cancer. To help reduce such exposure, personal care company L’Oréal has announced a small wearable sensor, called the La Roche-Posay My Skin Track UV sensor, that’s aimed at tracking your exposure to UV light, which could seriously help users improve the health of their skin.

There are a number of things that make this sensor highly useful. For starters, the sensor was built with Apple users in mind — it integrates with Apple’s HealthKit, meaning you can track how much UV light you’re exposed to straight from the Apple Health app. On top of that, it uses NFC to connect to your iPhone — not Bluetooth. What that means is that it doesn’t have a battery that needs to be charged. L’Oréal also has an accompanying app for the device, which can give you tips on how to keep your UV light exposure at a healthy level.

This isn’t the first time L’Oréal has shown off its UV-tracking tech. The sensor was developed by L’Oréal’s Technology Incubator, which introduced a prototype of the device, called the UV Sense, last year. The UV Sense attached the to the wearer’s fingernail instead of clipping to a shirt as the new sensor does. Before that, it first showed off the tech as a device that can attach to your skin.

The sensor itself actually measures UVA radiation, which is a type of radiation that penetrates deep into your skin and can cause aging and wrinkling. As a report from Wired notes, however, the sensor can use the information about UVA radiation to track UVB exposure too. Both UVA and UVB exposure are thought to contribute to skin cancer, but UVB seems to have a bigger impact, as it also causes your skin to burn.

The sensor itself costs 4660 and is available in the U.S. exclusively at Apple stores or on the Apple website. Thankfully, Android users don’t need to miss out — while the device is being sold through Apple, it still works with an Android device through the accompanying Android app, though you won’t be able to integrate the collected data with Apple’s HealthKit.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
motiv smart ring adds fido2 security features unlock
Mobile

The Motiv smart ring is coming to 20 more countries and physical stores

Remember Motiv's activity tracking smart ring? It's back with a raft of new features that adds biometric identification and token authentication, all on a device that fits on your finger.
Posted By Mark Jansen
garmin fitness trackers sport watches fenix 5 lifestyle
Wearables

Everything you need to know about Garmin’s GPS watches and trackers

Garmin jumped into the GPS smartwatch and fitness tracker market five years ago and has built a portfolio of devices that rivals competitor Fitbit. Here's your guide to the latest and greatest fitness devices that Garmin has to offer.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Sharp Aquos R2 Compact
Mobile

Sharp doubles down on the notch trend with Aquos R2 Compact

As if one notch wasn't enough, Japanese manufacturer Sharp unveiled a new smartphone that has two -- one teardrop style notch at the top, and a bigger notch at the bottom. Here's what the world's first dual-notch smartphone looks like.
Posted By Simon Hill
Moto Z3
Mobile

Verizon has made its first 5G video call … with a phone that’s already out

Verizon has announced that it has successfully made its first video call, using a smartphone that's already available: The Motorola Moto Z3. To make the call, Verizon used the 5G Moto Mod.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung patents show what Infinity-O display could look like on Galaxy S10

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
google chromecast branding ultra unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra: Everything you need to know

Google's Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from your tablet, laptop, or smartphone directly to your TV. Here's what you need to know about all iterations, including the 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
misfit vapor 2 review feat
Product Review

With style and feature upgrades, Misfit's next-generation Vapor 2 gets it right

Misfit’s next-generation smartwatch, the Vapor 2, packs built-in GPS, a heart-rate sensor, and more, into a beautiful design that starts from $250. We take a closer look at the company's latest device.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Best protective iPhone cases - UAG Monarch
Mobile

The best protective iPhone cases to defend against dirt, dings, and drops

If you’re going off-road or work outdoors, it could be a good idea to invest in a tough case. These are our picks of the best protective iPhone cases for all iterations of the iPhone, from the iPhone XS to the 7.
Posted By Simon Hill
instagram update shopping video conf saved en
Social Media

Build a wish list and shop videos with Instagram’s latest shopping update

Eyeing a product on Instagram? Now there are more ways to shop from the social network. Instagram just rolled out options to save products in a collection as users can also now shop from videos.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

All the Best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
black friday deals 2011 best buy
Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
microsoft - best stock-trading apps
Social Media

Addicted to Instagram? Its new ‘activity dashboard’ is here to help

Ever get that nagging feeling you're spending too much time on Instagram? Well, a new "activity dashboard" has a bunch of features designed to help you better control how you use the addictive photo-sharing app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Mobile

Best iPhone 7 Plus screen protectors to shield your big, beautiful display

Cracked screens are expensive to replace. Fortunately for you, we've rounded up what's available in terms of protection for Apple's large iPhone 7 Plus. Here are the best screen protectors you can buy.
Posted By Simon Hill