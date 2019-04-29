Digital Trends
Massdrop rebrands itself as Drop, launches slate of new products

Christian de Looper
Massdrop wants to make its branding a little snappier and easier to remember. To that end, the company announced a massive rebrand. Now, the community-driven shopping site will be known simply as Drop. On top of that, the company announced a number of new products.

If you’re unfamiliar with Massdrop, now known as Drop, the service primarily uses data and insights from enthusiasts to create its products — while providing a platform for customers to give insight and opinions on those products. The website itself is pretty well-designed, too.

“We’ve grown immensely since we first launched Massdrop in 2012. We began with a hypothesis that if we tapped into the power of the internet and communities, we could ultimately understand the types of products and experiences that enable any person to follow their interests,” Steve El-Hage, CEO and co-founder of Drop, said in a statement. “Over the years, we’ve created a completely new way of designing products through data and insights. As Drop, we’re able to take that to the next level with new signal collection capabilities.”

So what are the new Drop-branded products? Drop has long offered some pretty great headphones, and it now has a new pair simply called the Drop Headphone. The Drop Headphone offers an audiophile-level experience, Bluetooth 5.0, THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier tech, and more. According to Drop, the headphones offer low levels of noise, distortion, and power consumption.

Drop is also launching some in-ear headphones, in partnership with NuForce. The Drop Plus NuForce Move Wireless In-Ear Monitors offer Bluetooth 5.0, the latest AAC audio codec, and up to six hours of battery life on a charge.

It’s not just headphones that Drop is launching. The company also announced several new clothing products, including jeans for both men and women, and a folding knife. There is also a new mechanical keyboard, called the Drop Shift Mechanical Keyboard, which is the first full-sized keyboard developed by Drop. The keyboard is built with a sleek aluminum case, RGB backlighting, and a fully programmable layout with hot-swappable switch sockets. Safe to say, the keyboard should offer a good typing experience for anyone, especially gamers.

