Digital Trends
Mobile

Misfit Vapor 2: Everything you need to know

Misfit's new Vapor 2 packs built-in GPS, NFC chip into a sleek smartwatch

Brenda Stolyar
By
misfit vapor 2 news fossil vaper

Last year, Misfit released its first touchscreen smartwatch called the Misfit Vapor running Google’s WearOS. The smartwatch particularly stood out because it not only offered heart rate tracking but has an affordable $200 price tag. As a follow-up to the smartwatch, Misfit is launching the next-generation version, the Misfit Vapor 2.

This time around, the smartwatch comes with a few new features. In addition to heart rate tracking, the Vapor 2 comes packed with built-in GPS, NFC support (available in select countries), and runs Google’s latest version of Wear OS out of the box. To accommodate wrists big and small, the Vapor 2 also comes in two different size options.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Design and display

1 of 5
misfit vapor 2 news 3
misfit vapor 2 news 5
misfit vapor 2 news 4
misfit vapor 2 news 1
misfit vapor 2 news

In our review of the Misfit Vapor, we liked that it had a comfortable and minimal look to it that looked sleek on the wrist. The Vapor 2 is no different — its satin-finished stainless steel case comes complete with a round AMOLED touchscreen display (with 328 ppi). This time around, you have the option to choose between a 41mm or 46mm case, unlike the Vapor which only comes in a 44mm case.

The Vapor 2 will come in eight different colorways including a black case with a black sport strap, rose-tone case with a midnight blue sport strap, and rose-tone case with a rose beige sport strap. It also comes in plain stainless steel or rose-tone stainless steel. The watch straps on the Vapor 2 are also interchangeable, allowing you to customize the smartwatch even further.

Specs

Under the hood, the smartwatch features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 platform. Seeing as how Qualcomm recently unveiled its new Wear 3100 chipset last month, it might be worth it to wait for a smartwatch that runs the new technology, especially since it comes packed with more capabilities. It also comes with 4GB of internal storage so you can store music to the watch.

In select countries, users will also be able to take advantage of the integrated NFC chip to make payments using only their smartwatch.

Software and fitness features

While the processor isn’t up to date, the software included on Misfit’s new smartwatch is. On the Vapor 2, you will have access to the latest version of WearOS — its redesign comes along with tons of improvements in comparison to its previous user interface. Not only is it much more streamlined, but a lot easier to use since you no longer need to memorize a variety of gestures.

With the new WearOS, you will use simple swipes to get to your notifications, health metrics, shortcuts, and more. We’ve had experience with the new platform on the Fossil Q Venture HR and found there’s been a significant improvement when it comes to navigating the operation.

While the Misfit Vapor came with heart rate tracking, the Misfit 2 takes it up several notches. In addition to tracking heart rate (Misfit says the Vapor 2 includes a new and improved built-in heart rate sensor), calories burned, and steps taken with WearOS, its built-in GPS feature means you no longer be tethered to your smartphone when tracking runs or bike rides. You will also be able to pair your Bluetooth headphones with the smartwatch to play music during your workouts.

Price and availability

The exact date of when the Misfit Vapor 2 will be available has yet to be revealed but as for pricing, the Vapor 2 will start at $250.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018
Up Next

Nvidia's new GTX 1060 6GB could counter AMD's rumored RX 590
google gboard floating keyboard news
Mobile

Google’s new floating keyboard is so helpful, it’ll put you on cloud nine

Bezel-less smartphones look great, but typing isn't always so good, as grip can be more of a challenge. That's where Google's Gboard keyboard comes into play. It now has a floating keyboard feature to help out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
xiaomi mi mix 3 news camera teaser
Mobile

Insane 5G Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 boasts a retro slide-up camera

Xiaomi will announce the Mi Mix 3 smartphone on October 25, and according to the company's spokesperson, it will be capable of connecting at 5G speeds and feature 10GB of RAM -- two world firsts.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Tronsmart AirAmp Wireless Charger
Mobile

Declutter your life with our favorite wireless chargers for Android and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Simon Hill
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for October 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Huawei Mate 20
Mobile

Huawei confirms it won't be selling the Mate 20 series in the U.S.

Huawei has released the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X. With all-new Kirin processors, advanced A.I. brains, and an amazing triple camera, here's absolutely everything you need to know about the new Mate 20 series.
Posted By Mark Jansen
miggo pictar pro kickstarter table small
Photography

8 weird, useful camera accessories for your iPhone or Android

With the rise of smartphone cameras comes an explosion of accessories aimed at enhancing your photography skills. Here, we take a look at a few, from add-on grips to entire camera units designed specifically to work with iOS devices.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Ebay Charity App
Mobile

eBay’s new Instant Selling program turns old smartphones into new money

With eBay's new Instant Selling program, selling your smartphone just got easier. Immediately after listing your device, you'll receive a voucher that can be used toward the purchase of a new phone through the site.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Mobile

Razer Phone 2 vs. Red Magic Phone vs. Honor Play: Which gaming phone is best?

Mobile gaming is serious business nowadays. But which high-powered gaming phone is best for you? We pitted the Razer Phone 2 against the Red Magic Phone and the Honor Play to find out which of the three deserves your attention.
Posted By Mark Jansen
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for October 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google pixel 3 xl review hero
Mobile

Common Google Pixel 3 problems and how to fix them

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are arguably the best Android phones out there right now -- but they aren't perfect. Users have reported a number of issues and problems related to the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Here's how to fix them.
Posted By Christian de Looper
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Galaxy S10 leak shows radical tech that could help Samsung kill the notch

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Steven Winkelman
qualcomm snapdragon 710 news logo
Mobile

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 will power the next generation of midrange phones

Qualcomm announced a new chipset that will likely go on to power the next generation of Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 675 is set to show up in phones in the $350-$500 range over the next few years.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple iphone xr review feat
Product Review

With both style and substance, the ‘budget’ iPhone XR is the iPhone to buy

Apple’s iPhone XS and XS Max are flagship smartphones that do everything and anything. The iPhone XR is more interesting, because while it looks as futuristic as its siblings, it’s also less expensive and more stylish.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu