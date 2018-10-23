Share

Last year, Misfit released its first touchscreen smartwatch called the Misfit Vapor running Google’s WearOS. The smartwatch particularly stood out because it not only offered heart rate tracking but has an affordable $200 price tag. As a follow-up to the smartwatch, Misfit is launching the next-generation version, the Misfit Vapor 2.

This time around, the smartwatch comes with a few new features. In addition to heart rate tracking, the Vapor 2 comes packed with built-in GPS, NFC support (available in select countries), and runs Google’s latest version of Wear OS out of the box. To accommodate wrists big and small, the Vapor 2 also comes in two different size options.

Design and display

In our review of the Misfit Vapor, we liked that it had a comfortable and minimal look to it that looked sleek on the wrist. The Vapor 2 is no different — its satin-finished stainless steel case comes complete with a round AMOLED touchscreen display (with 328 ppi). This time around, you have the option to choose between a 41mm or 46mm case, unlike the Vapor which only comes in a 44mm case.

The Vapor 2 will come in eight different colorways including a black case with a black sport strap, rose-tone case with a midnight blue sport strap, and rose-tone case with a rose beige sport strap. It also comes in plain stainless steel or rose-tone stainless steel. The watch straps on the Vapor 2 are also interchangeable, allowing you to customize the smartwatch even further.

Specs

Under the hood, the smartwatch features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 platform. Seeing as how Qualcomm recently unveiled its new Wear 3100 chipset last month, it might be worth it to wait for a smartwatch that runs the new technology, especially since it comes packed with more capabilities. It also comes with 4GB of internal storage so you can store music to the watch.

In select countries, users will also be able to take advantage of the integrated NFC chip to make payments using only their smartwatch.

Software and fitness features

While the processor isn’t up to date, the software included on Misfit’s new smartwatch is. On the Vapor 2, you will have access to the latest version of WearOS — its redesign comes along with tons of improvements in comparison to its previous user interface. Not only is it much more streamlined, but a lot easier to use since you no longer need to memorize a variety of gestures.

With the new WearOS, you will use simple swipes to get to your notifications, health metrics, shortcuts, and more. We’ve had experience with the new platform on the Fossil Q Venture HR and found there’s been a significant improvement when it comes to navigating the operation.

While the Misfit Vapor came with heart rate tracking, the Misfit 2 takes it up several notches. In addition to tracking heart rate (Misfit says the Vapor 2 includes a new and improved built-in heart rate sensor), calories burned, and steps taken with WearOS, its built-in GPS feature means you no longer be tethered to your smartphone when tracking runs or bike rides. You will also be able to pair your Bluetooth headphones with the smartwatch to play music during your workouts.

Price and availability

The exact date of when the Misfit Vapor 2 will be available has yet to be revealed but as for pricing, the Vapor 2 will start at $250.