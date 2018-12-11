Digital Trends
New Moment photo cases and lenses are a big plus for the OnePlus 6

Mark Jansen
Moment is the king of high-quality photography tools for smartphones, with a range of lenses, cases, and other equipment that makes taking high-quality video and pictures a snap. Unfortunately, Moment only supports a fairly small range of smartphones, so you need to have the right device to take advantage. Thankfully, you can add two more phones to that pile, as Moment has just announced it will be stocking cases and lenses for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T.

If you’re not familiar with Moment’s range, it consists of a variety of lenses, gimbals, lights, and other useful photography gear, all of an extremely high quality. The kicker is that since much of the equipment is attached to a phone via a protective case, it’s not really possible to use Moment’s kit with a phone it hasn’t specifically supported. Those lucky OnePlus fans are about to be included in that exclusive club, with the release of Moment cases for the OnePlus 6. Moment has also taken the opportunity to upgrade its cases for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, adding more protection against drops, an improved and strengthened lens interface, and increased coverage at the bottom of the case.

Cases for the OnePlus 6 will be available in black canvas and walnut wood from December 11, at the price of $30. If you’re rocking the OnePlus 6T, you’ll have to wait a little longer, as cases are not shipping until February 2019, but you’ll still be able to find them in black canvas and walnut wood, and for $30. However, if you’re quick off the mark, you can get 15 percent off all OnePlus cases for the first 24 hours with the code “OnePlus6.”

All of Moment’s lenses will work with the OnePlus 6 and 6T cases, including the macro lens, 58mm telescopic lens, and the movie-emulating anamorphic lens. Moment has put together an in-depth video exploring the new OnePlus case and the huge variety of lenses that can be attached.

Moment has also been tweaking its Pro Camera App, and has released version 3.5 of its iOS app today. Available for both iOS and Android, it gives a huge amount of control over images and videos, featuring a live histogram, shooting in RAW, dual-channel audio, and tons more. It will cost $2 on Android and $5 on iOS.

