Digital Trends
Mobile

Moto G7, G7 Power, or G7 Play: Key settings you need to change

Simon Hill
By
Key settings to change on your Moto G7
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

There’s no doubt that the Moto G7 is one of the best budget phones around, but are you sure that you’re getting the most from it? There are a few key settings that we usually like to change when we set a new Android phone up and Moto phones also have a few exclusive options worth delving into. Here’s our advice on the Moto G7 settings you should tweak to get started with your new device. These tips will work just as well on the wider G7 family, including the Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Plus.

Choose your Moto Actions

Motorola has long offered a variety of gesture shortcuts on its phones; some of them are really useful, some not so much. We’re not going to break every one of these out as a separate tip, but rather we advise you to open up the Moto app and tap Moto Actions to review the options for yourself. Our favorites are Fast flashlight, which turns the flashlight on or off when you do a double-chop motion with your phone, and Flip for DND, which automatically turns Do Not Disturb on when you place your Moto G7 face down. The only other one we really recommend is Quick capture, which launches the camera when you twist your wrist twice, or changes between the front and back cameras when the camera app is already open. You can tap on each option to get more detail and see an animation that explains the gesture.

Schedule Night Light

Many of us read on our phones in bed at night, but blue light from the screen can prevent us from becoming as naturally sleepy as we normally would. Thankfully, there is a setting on most phones nowadays that allows you to filter blue light out near bedtime. Go to Settings > Display > Night Light and tap schedule, then choose a custom time or go with sunset and sunrise. Ideally, you want to filter the blue light out for at least 90 minutes before you go to bed.

Set your Screen Saver

You might prefer to turn this off altogether, or perhaps you want to use your Moto G7 as a bedside clock and dock it every night. Whatever the case, go into Settings > Display > Advanced > Screen saver and decide what you want to display and when it should start, or select Never if you don’t want to use it at all. If you do use it on the nightstand, we recommend tapping the settings cog next to where it says Current screen saver and ticking the box next to Night mode to keep the display dim.

Schedule a Wind Down routine

We used to recommend scheduling Do Not Disturb, but you can do it as part of Wind Down, which is a feature introduced by Google in Android 9.0 Pie. Go to Settings > Digital Wellbeing > Wind Down and configure it to suit you. The switch to Grayscale when it’s getting late may be a step too far for some people, but we strongly recommend setting Do Not Disturb to come on during the evening hours as it will mean less potential stress near bedtime and much better quality sleep without any alerts to disturb you.

Swipe down on fingerprint sensor for notifications

Since manufacturers moved the fingerprint sensor onto the back of phones, it’s natural to have your finger rest there, and so we like the gesture shortcut option to open the notification shade by swiping down on that sensor or to close it again by swiping up. If you think you might find it handy, go into Settings > System > Gestures and tap to turn Swipe fingerprint for notifications on.

Tweak the sound

You may love the iconic Hello Moto ringtone, but for us, it’s too loud and brash, so it’s something we like to change immediately with a Motorola phone. Go to Settings > Sound > Advanced and change Phone ringtone and Default notification sound. You should find that Touch sounds are off by default, but we also like to turn off Screen locking sounds.

Set up Peek Display

With Peek Display, you can see notifications and the time on your lock screen even when it’s off, but you’ll want to configure it. Open the Moto app and tap Moto Display > Peek Display. By default it’s going to show all notification content on your lock screen, which could be a problem, especially if you’re with company or you’ve left your phone somewhere. You can choose to block certain apps, tweak the level of detail, and even allow quick replies without unlocking the device. Decide on your preferences, but remember there is a risk to your privacy with this feature.

Change display size

You may find that the size of icons and text is perfect for you, but we find the default size on the Moto G7 quite big. You can change it in Settings > Display > Advanced > Display size. We prefer Small, but try them out and see what suits you.

Turn HDR on and active photos off

We like the camera in the Moto G7, but there are two settings we recommend changing in the camera app immediately. You will find HDR at the top left is set to Auto and we recommend turning it On permanently. It makes a big difference to your photos in exchange for a slightly longer processing time. The other option we recommend turning off is Active photos because they take up more space and they’re often pointless — all this mode does is capture a second of video either side of your shot. It’s actually incompatible with HDR, so if you turn HDR on you’ll find Active photos are turned off automatically.

Turn on auto smile capture

The Moto G7 has a nice portrait mode and it’s good at capturing attractive photos of people, but you can boost your chance of snapping that perfect group shot with this clever feature. Open the camera app and tap the grid icon then tap the settings cog at the top. Scroll down and you’ll find Auto smile capture is an option you can toggle on. This can be really handy, especially when you’re trying to get a decent photo of a group of people smiling because the Moto G7 does not have the fastest camera when you tap to take a shot. Let the A.I. for the work for you and you will get that snap with everyone smiling.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

App schools fishing fans on the best time and place to hook that dream catch
Apple Event September 2018
Movies & TV

Apple’s next big event is set for March 25: Here’s what you can expect

Apple's next big event takes place on March 25 in Cupertino, California. The company is expected to make several announcements related to its services, including Apple TV, rather than about hardware launches.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 9 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will bring dinner to your door.
Posted By Gia Liu
Photography

Six essential apps for improving your mobile photography

Across both Android and iOS, there's no shortage of photo-editing applications on the respective app stores. To make your life easier, we've rounded up seven of the best apps available, whether you want to add a filter or create complex…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter wants you to help it shape the future design of app
Social Media

Twitter wants you to help shape the future design of its app

Twitter is launching an app for testing new design features and it wants you to get involved. Those accepted into the program will have the chance to try out different conversation designs aimed at improving the user experience.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
what is ipx water resistance ue wonderboom waterproof feat
Home Theater

IPX what? The electronics water- and dust-resistance rating explained

Increasingly, consumer electronics companies are using an IPX code to demonstrate that their products are water and dust resistant. But what does this IPX code mean? We break it all down and walk you through it.
Posted By Simon Cohen
best messaging apps allo
Mobile

Allo goodbye: Save your Google Allo chat history before app closes on Tuesday

Google Allo is going away on March 12, making this one of the final times you'll be able to download your existing chat histories and media. Here's how to download what you need from Google's chat app.
Posted By Mark Jansen
porsche design huawei mate rs camera sample fishing
Mobile

App schools fishing fans on the best time and place to hook that dream catch

Fishbrain, a fishing social network and forecasting app, has introduced BiteTime, a new feature that takes the guesswork out of when and where you are most likely to catch a certain species of fish.
Posted By Andy Boxall
fitbit versa lite inspire 2019 lineup edition lifestyle blue miki 8247 cropped
Wearables

Fitbit Versa Lite versus Fitbit Versa: How are they different?

Fitbit took the best of its popular Versa smartwatch and removed some elements to create the new Versa Lite, an even more affordable entry-level smartwatch. How does the Versa Lite differ from the original Versa? Read on to find out.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Mobile

What's the difference between 4G and LTE ... and does it even matter?

Wireless standards are confusing -- it doesn't matter if you're talking about 4G, LTE, WiMax, or others. Here, we break down the differences between 4G and LTE so you can make sense of how they play out in real-world scenarios.
Posted By Simon Hill
iheartmedia launches two new streaming services 28159403 businessman relaxing on train listening to music
Mobile

You can listen or read on your commute now that Serial Box is on Android

Serial Box just launched on Android, bringing the hit iOS app to even more phones. With options to either read or listen to a book in episodic formats, it's a fantastic way to consume books.
Posted By Mark Jansen
An icon indicates 5G E on a mobile phone
Mobile

Sprint calls out AT&T's 5G E in full-page New York Times ad

Now that the 4G network has already "evolved," network giant AT&T controversially plans to rebrand potentially millions of 4G smartphones to make it appear as though they are on 5G networks.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Christian de Looper
Galaxy S10 hole-punch camera
Mobile

How to hide the hole-punch camera on the Samsung Galaxy S10 line

Samsung's new phones slim down bezels even further for impressive screen real estate. But what did it do with the selfie camera? It's now floating on the screen, like a hole punched in a piece of paper. Here's how to hide it.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
microsoft seeing ai update
Mobile

Microsoft’s Seeing A.I. app now lets users explore photos by touch

Microsoft first released the Seeing A.I. app back in 2017, allowing users with vision impairments to get narrated descriptions of objects and scenes in a photo using artificial intelligence. Now, the app is getting a major update.
Posted By Christian de Looper
most anticipated smartphones still to come in 2018 red hydrogen one 1
Photography

Amid confusion, the Red Hydrogen team promises a pro in-device camera

Learning from the Red Hydrogen One, the company is gearing up for a pro-level device. In a forum post, Red's founder shares how the team is designing a Red Hydrogen with a pro-level in-device camera.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis