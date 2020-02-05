Motorola might be all set to return to the flagship phone market. A new report by XDA Developers offers the first look at a pair of high-end phones the company will unveil at its forthcoming Mobile World Congress showcase. Likely called the Motorola Edge+ in the United States and Motorola One 2020 in other regions, Motorola is expected to go all out this time, unlike its previous flagships that didn’t go toe-to-toe with the rest of the competition on the spec sheet.

The most striking feature of the new phones will be their curved screens that wrap around the edges — similar to what a few Chinese makers have actively begun to offer of late.

However, Motorola will possibly take a more sensible design approach as the curves won’t be as dramatic as other implementations potentially for ergonomic reasons. Because of that, Motorola won’t also skip physical volume buttons in favor of artificial, pressure-sensitive ones. Manufacturers such as Vivo and Huawei have ended up compromising physical buttons to make more room for the curved display.

The Motorola One 2020’s front will be dominated by an edge-to-edge screen except for a cutout at the top left corner for housing the selfie camera. The 1080p screen itself will be huge measuring at about 6.67-inch and feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

The other, key highlight of Motorola’s new flagships will be that they will be among the first phones to run on Qualcomm’s latest 5G-equipped chips.

The top-end model will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8/12GB of RAM, and a 5170mAh battery. Its slightly more affordable counterpart code-named “Racer,” will sell in the upper midrange segment housing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4660mAh battery.

“Racer” will also have a 48-megapixel primary rear camera. Apart from that, though, the leak doesn’t share much on the devices’ camera setups.

What’s more, both the phones will ship with Android 10 out of the box. Motorola has also added a handful of new software features and apps. Moto Edge Assistant will allow you to pin and configure quick actions on the phone’s edges, Moto Gametime lets you block notifications and set up shortcuts for gaming sessions, and last, a service called Moto Audio will be capable of automatically fine-tuning the phone’s output to match what type of content you’re playing at the moment.

Motorola will officially take the wraps off the Motorola One 2020 phones later this month on February 23. While we don’t much about the phones’ pricing, XDA Developers says the higher-end variant will exclusively launch on Verizon’s 5G network in the United States under the Motorola Edge+ name.

