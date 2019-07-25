Mobile

Motorola’s bare-bones Moto E6 costs $150 and has a removable battery

Mark Jansen
By
moto e6 review 2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Fending off an onslaught of budget Nokia phones from HMD Global, Motorola’s attempting to hold onto its claim as the budget smartphone king, and its latest is the Moto E6, a $150 phone that focuses on strong foundations over special features.

The new Moto E6 and follows the Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus from 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Design and display

As usually the case with budget phones, you won’t find flagship beauty or build materials in this affordable phone. It has a polycarbonate frame with a textured back panel, decorated with inlaid sparkling stars. The single rear-facing lens is in the top-left corner, and there’s no fingerprint scanner at all.

The textured power button is beneath the volume rocker, with the MicroUSB port at the bottom and the headphone jack at the top. The front has some hefty bezels around the 5.5-inch display, with a relatively large chin and forehead.

The Moto E6 also comes with a comparatively rare feature these days — a removable battery, so you can swap out for a new battery when your current one starts to age. It’s a good feature to see in a budget phone, and it can really boost a device’s longevity. That removable back cover does mean there’s no water-resistance, but it does have a water repellent coating to resist rain and spills.

The display is a 5.5-inch IPS LCD, running a 1.440 x 720 resolution in an 18:9 aspect ratio. It scores a pixels-per-inch rating of 296, so it’s not the sharpest screen around, but it will be more than satisfactory for most.

Specs and battery

There’s not much that stands out in the Moto E6’s internals.

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435, the same processor in last year’s Moto E5 Plus. There’s 2GB of RAM, and though it just packs 16GB of internal storage, there’s a MicroSD slot for up to 256GB of additional space. That’s a whole lot of extra songs, videos, and photos. Unfortunately, there’s no NFC for Google Pay, and the Bluetooth connection is the outdated Bluetooth 4.2 LE.

There’s a reasonably sized 3,000mAh battery in the Moto E6, and with the reasonable specs on offer, it should be able to provide a day’s use with ease. If it does run low, you can even swap it out for another one, thanks to it being removable.

Software

moto e6 review 7
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

It’s good news if you love pie — the Moto E6 is running the latest version of Android 9.0 Pie. Like the Moto E5 range, the Moto E6 will run close to stock Android, with a few additional Motorola apps. But there’s not much hope for updates. The Moto E5 range was sold without any prospect of upgrades to future versions of Android, and Motorola told Digital Trends there are no scheduled updates for the Moto E6, which means it won’t even get Android 10 Q, which is expected to launch in August.

Camera

Budget phones often struggle to provide a good camera, and Motorola will be hoping the Moto E6’s camera suite will stand out as an exception. There’s a single 13-megapixel lens around the back of the phone with an aperture of f/2.0, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and the ability to capture 1080p video. Around the front you’ll find a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Moto E6 also comes with a number of fun features, including portrait mode, the ability to save RAW files, Spot Color mode, and more.

Release date and availability

The Moto E6 comes in your choice of Starry Black or Navy Blue and is exclusively available from Verizon for $150. It will also come to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, and Xfinity Mobile. An unlocked model is also coming to Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
Up Next

Microsoft's Pro IntelliMouse goes all-in on retro design, for better or worse
moto e6 review 6
Product Review

The Moto E6 cuts too many features in its pursuit of value

Motorola’s Moto E6 is the company’s most affordable phone this year and a follow-up to the Moto E5 series from 2018. The Moto E6 is affordable, but unremarkable. It lacks features worth talking about.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
moto e6 review 6
Mobile

Moto E6 vs. Moto G7 Play: Can the bargain E6 compete with the discount G7 Play?

Motorola has revealed the Moto E6 -- a new device with good processing power, a removable battery, and Android 9.0 Pie for $149. But you can now buy the Moto G7 Play for that same price, so which is the better choice?
Posted By Mark Jansen
5g capable phones manufacturers feat getty
Mobile

Hankering for a 5G-enabled device? Here are all the 5G phones available now

5G is the future of mobile internet, and you've probably heard about the huge speed increases the new standard will bring. But not every phone will be capable of accessing 5G speeds. Here's every phone that supports 5G.
Posted By Mark Jansen
LG G8 ThinQ
Mobile

Here’s every Alexa Built-in phone that can access Amazon’s assistant on the move

If you've got your Amazon Echo, Echo Show, and Fire TV set up, you might want a phone that's just as tied into your Amazon-based A.I. network. Here's every Alexa Built-in smartphone you can buy from Amazon right now.
Posted By Mark Jansen
what are scam likely phone calls sprint t mobile
Mobile

Justice Department could approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger this week, report says

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Justice Department could approve the T-Mobile-Sprint merger as soon as this week. The two companies still have an uphill battle ahead of them to get the merger completed.
Posted By Christian de Looper
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

T-Mobile-Sprint merger may receive Justice Department approval this week

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Nokia 7.1 Review
Mobile

HMD Global’s Nokia 7.1 smartphone is only $250 from Best Buy right now

The Nokia 7.1 was hailed by many as one of the best phones in its price range when it was released late last year. Now, however, the phone is even more affordable -- you can get the Nokia 7.1 for $100 off from Best Buy.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iPhone camera accessories
Photography

Elevate your mobile photo and video game with the best iPhone camera accessories

The iPhone is a capable camera on its own, but it can be even better. From lights to lenses to microphones, here are the best iPhone camera accessories to take your mobile photography and video to the next level.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for July 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung galaxy fold news new 15
Mobile

Samsung has fixed the Galaxy Fold and it will be available in September

Samsung has announced it has fixed the Galaxy Fold, its first-ever foldable phone that was plagued with hardware issues days before it was set to launch in April. The revised model has fixed the issues reviewers ran into.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Christian de Looper
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 samsung galaxy s10 no watermark
Mobile

O2 has big 5G plans for the U.K., promises 50 cities covered by summer 2020

5G will launch on all major networks in the U.K. during 2019. Here are all the details from Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three UK to help you get onboard with the right carrier, and choose the right phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall