Next Motorola Razr to move away from offbeat design

Prakhar Khanna
By

Motorola Razr devices have been known for their offbeat design language. The original Razr sold so well that Motorola retained the name for its first foldable smartphone lineup. Now, the company seems to be planning to get rid of the design that set the Razr apart from the plethora of smartphones on the market.

According to a new report by 91Mobiles, Motorola is all set to unveil the next-gen foldable Razr. It is said to be a big upgrade both in terms of design and internal hardware. Up until now, Motorola has stayed away from packing a flagship system on a chip in its foldable smartphone, but things are all set to change now. As per the report, the upcoming Motorola Razr will be offered in two variants: one powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the other by the yet-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset.

Alleged Motorola Razr 3 in hand.

Motorola seems to be leaving no stone unturned for the next Razr. The first two foldables were plagued with average cameras and didn’t offer a good value on the optics in terms of price on performance. However, the upcoming Razr will sport flagship cameras. On the back, you’ll get a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP, f/1.8 primary shooter alongside a combination 13MP wide-angle and macro sensor. The company will also be upgrading to a 32MP selfie shooter. The new phone won’t feature the sharpest displays in the market, as the report claims that it will stick to an FHD+ resolution.

The flagship internals will be supported by 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB internal storage options, but you will have to wait to get your hands on the device. It is expected to be launched in China first, with a global rollout to soon follow. It is likely to come in two colorways of Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue.

With Samsung preparing the next Galaxy Z Flip, the Motorola Razr is likely to have an edge with its bigger display on the front. It will be interesting to see if the Motorola smartphone will be able to capture any of the foldable market, which is currently dominated by Samsung.

