The new Motorola Razr Plus might be a bigger deal than we thought

By
Apps on the Motorola Razr Plus.
Motorola Razr Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While Motorola is set to reveal the next lineup of Razr flip phones next week, a new leak gives us a better idea of what to expect. At least with the Razr Plus (2024), we might be seeing a better dual-camera system with a telephoto lens, better water resistance, and even some AI goodies.

Previously, it was rumored that the Razr Plus (2024) would mostly see a slight spec bump while the cheaper Razr (2024) could get a larger cover display panel. But according to a leaked video, the Razr Plus may be getting a bigger upgrade than we originally thought.

The video comes from @MysteryLupin on X (formerly Twitter). It starts by showing off the large cover display, which also seems to have thinner bezels than its predecessor. Otherwise, it looks pretty similar to the Razr Plus (2023).

The video then moves on to show off its improved water resistance by claiming “underwater protection.” It looks like the Razr Plus will have IPX8 resistance, which is an upgrade for water resistance but a downgrade for dust protection. This is a common issue with foldables in general, however. The previous Razr Plus had IP52 dust and water resistance, so it’s still an upgrade overall.

Lastly, the video then shows off the cameras. On the hardware front, the video mentions one of the lenses touting telephoto zoom. This would be a significant improvement, as the previous Razr Plus only had a main camera and an ultrawide camera. Flip phones typically don’t have telephoto lenses, which is a drawback for some, but if the new Razr Plus has a telephoto lens, this will be a big change. It’s unclear if that means there will no longer be an ultrawide lens, however.

There’s also a quick mention of AI, as the camera, at least the telephoto one, is “AI-powered,” and the phone as a whole will feature “Moto AI.” While Motorola has put some AI features in a few of its international releases, this would be the first device in the U.S. with AI tools.

Again, this is just a leaked video with what appears to be the Razr Plus (2024). We won’t know for certain until Motorola reveals it next week.

