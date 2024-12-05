The Motorola Razr Plus just got a striking new color

Are you ready to extend your perception of the color brown? That’s exactly what Motorola promises will happen when you lay your eyes on the new color option for the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, now available in the 2025 Pantone Color of the Year. In addition to the Razr Plus 2024, the rich mocha is also available for the Motorola Edge 50 neo in markets where it is available.

“Mocha Mousse reinforces the importance of savoring the moment—a reminder to indulge in life’s simple pleasures. Mocha Mousse also inspired us to create a new soft inlay composed of coffee grounds. Its warm and comforting essence embodied the sensory nature of this shade,” said Ruben Castano, VP of customer experience and design at Motorola.

Maybe some of that is lost on me, but I can’t deny the appeal of this color. The warm hues of the color are almost soothing to look at. It’s a rich, deep brown color that really is quite striking.

Brown isn’t exactly a common color choice for a phone (or anything besides belts and shoes, really). Manufacturers tend to opt for futuristic, neutral tones like silver, black, and white, or they go for bright colors like the Koala Grey, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange options currently available for the Razr 2024. Apple, Samsung, and the other major players in the market should be willing to experiment with colors a bit more.

You could always protect your phone with a case, but if you’re going to shell out a little extra to try a unique color, make sure the case is clear.

Mocha Mousse will be available for the Razr Plus 2024 soon. If you’re interested, you can register to order it on Motorola’s website.