The Galaxy S25 colors have been confirmed again, including a stunning navy

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's color options Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 colors have been the subject of a lot of speculation, as well as multiple other leaks. Now, the color choices have been confirmed once again, this time through photos of the SIM card slot. Previously, known tipster Ice Universe hinted at several of the possibilities, followed by Ross Young and then again through Evan Blass.

A set of original, presumably official SIM card tray replacements has leaked, confirming black, green, purple, blue, and white color choices. Tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt030) at Threads shared the photos.

The colors appear more muted compared to previous generations, but that doesn’t mean more options won’t be available exclusively through the online Samsung store. Earlier this month, Ross Young suggested the colors Coral Red, Pink Gold, and Blue/Black could be online-only items. There’s been no confirmation of that tip, though we wouldn’t be surprised if it is confirmed before the launch of the phone.

We also don’t know the official names of the color options, but they do match line up with other leaks about a mint color, as well as navy and Silver Shadow.

There have been a lot of different leaks regarding the potential colors of the Galaxy S25, and with so much information corroborating those leaks, it’s likely that these five colors will at least be some of the choices. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely have a different set of color options more in-line with the Titanium design of the phone, said to be named Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, Sparkling Green, and Midnight Black.

