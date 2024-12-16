 Skip to main content
The OnePlus Open 2 could release as soon as next year

By
Hinge of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The OnePlus Open is an excellent foldable that received four out of five stars in its Digital Trends review, but the time is coming for a new version. While OnePlus hasn’t officially announced the OnePlus Open 2, there have been hints about the Oppo Find N5, a device that is expected to be rebranded to the OnePlus Open 2 once it hits global markets.

The Oppo Find N5 has entered its testing phase, and we have an idea of what the internals might look like. The N5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, is IPX8 waterproof, has better battery life, and supports wireless charging. According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, it might just be the only Android flagship phone that folds.

A screenshot of a translated Weibo message.
Weibo

If this information proves accurate, then the biggest takeaway is the inclusion of wireless charging — a feature that was sorely missing from the original OnePlus Open. The water resistance is also a nice bonus, especially considering the original only sported an IPX4 resistance rating.

Recommended Videos

The leaker also says the phone has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, while other, prior leaks suggest the phone might have a triple-camera setup on the rear. The first OnePlus Open comes with a $1,700 price tag, so we expect a pretty hefty expense on this newer model, too — but if the OnePlus Open 2 fixes all of the issues with the first model, that price could be well worth it.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The idea that the Oppo Find N5 is the next OnePlus makes a lot of sense. The original OnePlus Open is named the Oppo Find N3 in China, and the country’s phone manufacturers tend to avoid the number four in marketing for cultural reasons. As such, it makes sense that the Oppo Find N5 would be the next OnePlus Open. Leaks have targeted the first quarter of 2025 as a potential launch period for this new phone, so a global release would likely come after that.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
