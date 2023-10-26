If you’re looking for some impressive savings on a new phone, look no further than the Motorola Razr Plus. The unlocked model is seeing its lowest price of the year at Amazon today. The Motorola Razor Plus is one of the best phone deals you’ll find, as it’s marked down to $800 from its regular price of $1,000. This makes for a savings of $200 on what is a very recently released phone. Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr Plus

Motorola has been in the phone business for decades, and the Motorola Razr has always been one of its more popular models. It’s a sleek, minimal smartphone that makes it easy to keep a lot of cool phone features in your pocket. In fact, we consider the Motorola Razr to be the best cheap folding phone on our list of the best folding phones, and the Razr Plus is the larger version of it. It has a 6.9-inch pOLED display and a 3.6-inch external display that lights up with notifications and other alerts when you have it folded up.

But there’s a lot to love about the Razr Plus beyond its displays. It has a powerful Snapdragon 8+ processor that makes using the Razr Plus a snappy experience. The camera setup is pretty impressive as well. It has a couple of different lenses for versatility in capturing photos, and with Flex View you can stand the phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you new ways to interact, capture, and create. This model comes with 256GB of storage space, which is quite a bit and should be able to house all of your favorite apps and media without any issues. This is also an unlocked model of the Motorola Razr Plus, which means it’s compatible with any carrier.

