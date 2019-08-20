Share

HMD has announced a new Nokia phone. The new Nokia 3V boasts a nice big display, plenty of battery life, and more — and it’s available straight from Verizon for $168. That’s not bad for a device with a set of features like this.

The first thing you’ll probably notice about the Nokia 3V is its design. It’s a solid-looking phone, especially for something in this price range. The device has a 6.26-inch display with a HD+ resolution, and a slim bezel at the top with rounded corners. There is a chin at the bottom — but it’s not over the top, and still looks fine. On the bottom of the device, there’s a MicroUSB port, while on the side, there’s a dedicated Google Assistant button — which is a nice touch. The power button doubles as a notification light. Double-tapping the Assistant button has a function too — it’ll show you an overview of your day in the Assistant screen.

It’s perhaps what’s under the hood that’s most important. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 419, which is a little underpowered but not terrible for the price. It’s coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The phone is relatively up-to-date software-wise too. It ships with Android 9.0 Pie, and despite the fact that the phone isn’t part of the Android One program, Nokia promises that the phone will get at least a year and a half of security patches and at least two upgrades to new operating systems — which we presume will include Android Q and Android R.

It’s possible this could be the beginning of a new wave of Nokia devices destined for release in the U.S. Not only that, but the Nokia 3V is a successor to the Nokia 3.2, replacing many of the predecessor’s features with more powerful and better specs. It’s also possible we’ll start seeing other third-generation Nokia devices over the coming months.

Interested in getting the new phone for yourself? It’ll be available straight from Verizon starting on August 23 for $168, or $17 per month. Alternatively, you could go for soemthing even cheaper — previously, Nokia announced a Verizon-exclusive version of the Nokia 2, called the Nokia 2V.