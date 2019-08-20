Mobile

The Nokia 3V phone will soon be available on Verizon for only $168

Christian de Looper
By

HMD has announced a new Nokia phone. The new Nokia 3V boasts a nice big display, plenty of battery life, and more — and it’s available straight from Verizon for $168. That’s not bad for a device with a set of features like this.

The first thing you’ll probably notice about the Nokia 3V is its design. It’s a solid-looking phone, especially for something in this price range. The device has a 6.26-inch display with a HD+ resolution, and a slim bezel at the top with rounded corners. There is a chin at the bottom — but it’s not over the top, and still looks fine. On the bottom of the device, there’s a MicroUSB port, while on the side, there’s a dedicated Google Assistant button — which is a nice touch. The power button doubles as a notification light. Double-tapping the Assistant button has a function too — it’ll show you an overview of your day in the Assistant screen.

It’s perhaps what’s under the hood that’s most important. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 419, which is a little underpowered but not terrible for the price. It’s coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The phone is relatively up-to-date software-wise too. It ships with Android 9.0 Pie, and despite the fact that the phone isn’t part of the Android One program, Nokia promises that the phone will get at least a year and a half of security patches and at least two upgrades to new operating systems — which we presume will include Android Q and Android R.

It’s possible this could be the beginning of a new wave of Nokia devices destined for release in the U.S. Not only that, but the Nokia 3V is a successor to the Nokia 3.2, replacing many of the predecessor’s features with more powerful and better specs. It’s also possible we’ll start seeing other third-generation Nokia devices over the coming months.

Interested in getting the new phone for yourself? It’ll be available straight from Verizon starting on August 23 for $168, or $17 per month. Alternatively, you could go for soemthing even cheaper — previously, Nokia announced a Verizon-exclusive version of the Nokia 2, called the Nokia 2V.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is 5G? Here's everything you need to know
Up Next

These are the best deals this week on wireless charging pads for your phone
the big problem with tiny earbuds airpodsbreakdown getty
Mobile

Where do AirPods go when they die? The big problem with tiny earbuds

True wireless headphones are incredibly small and convenient, but they’re also some of the most ephemeral and disposable tech products available. With relatively short lifespans, true wireless earbuds range from wasteful to legitimately…
Posted By Parker Hall
Nokia 7.1 Review
Mobile

Nokia 7.2 case renders reveal a round triple-lens camera design

According to the latest rumors, we can expect the Nokia 7.2 to be a phone with a large screen over 6 inches and a triple-camera system. Here's all the news and rumors about the Nokia 7.2.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel XL
Mobile

Best alternatives to Google’s preinstalled Android apps

Want to get away from Google's preinstalled Android apps, such as Gmail, Google Calendar, and Maps? These are the best alternatives to the apps that come with your phone, which are pretty great, but not for everybody.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Deals

Snag this fantastic unlocked Samsung Galaxy A9 for $100 less on Amazon

Samsung has given the public a wide range of phone models that span from the dirt cheap to the high-end. One of its mid-tier offerings is the Galaxy A9, a premium looking phone with lots of nifty features. Get it for $347 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Sony Xperia 1
Mobile

Sony’s Xperia 1 is the first smartphone with a 4K OLED display

Sony took the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iphone car mounts
Mobile

The best iPhone car mounts to keep your smartphone in sight and stable

The best iPhone car mounts are designed to securely hold your device in place and keep it in view while on the road. Here are some of the mounts you should look into if you're in the market for a quality piece of equipment.
Posted By Simon Hill
is apple card worth it feat omg
Mobile

Is the Apple Card any better than a regular credit card? We asked an expert

The new Apple Card is integrated with your iPhone and comes with a titanium backup card for places that don’t accept Apple Pay, but how does it stack up against the competition? We asked some experts to find out.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max
Deals

Amazon drops prices on refurbished Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and iPhone

Break your smartphone or, worse yet, lose it? Tired of paying for a device you don't own? Amazon's got some great deals on unlocked and refurbished phones including the Pixel 3 XL, iPhone XS, and Samsung Galaxy S10 this week.
Posted By Ed Oswald
apple card
Mobile

Apple Card is finally available. Here’s everything you need to know about it

Apple is getting into the credit card business. Apple Card is a credit card you can sign up for directly on your iPhone, and it doesn't have fees. There's a lower interest rate and you can even get Daily Cash from all purchases.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
alcatel 1x review
Mobile

Save space and data with Google Go, now for regular Android devices

Google Go is the top app for space- and data-saving searches on the entry-level Android Go, and now Google is making those handy capabilities available on mainstream Android devices.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple card review ed oswald
Mobile

Apple Card Review: Come for the titanium card, stay for the app

The Apple Card has a lot of buzz, even if it’s iPhone-only card management will leave you stranded should you lose your phone. Apple’s more concerned with getting reluctant Americans to use mobile payments.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best kindle oasis cases noreve case 1
Mobile

Safeguard your stylish ebook reader with the best Kindle Oasis cases

There aren't a lot of truly great options if you're looking to buy a case for your new Amazon Kindle Oasis ebook reader, but we're here to guide you to the ones worth looking at. These are our top picks for style, utility, and protection.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple iphone 8 plus review
Deals

Get yourself an Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 Plus at a $135 discount

If you’re not keen about spending around $1,000 or more for the newest iPhone X series, then this Amazon-renewed iPhone 8 Plus is your best bet. Amazon is offering the 64GB unlocked version for only $465 instead of $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina