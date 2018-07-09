Nokia 6.1 Plus may brings big display, dual cameras, to budget phone market

Share

On the heels of the Nokia 6.1, one of our favorite budget phones of 2018, it looks like HMD may be preparing for a global release of its Nokia X6, aka the Nokia 6.1 Plus, in the coming months. The XL version offers some of the best features of its pint-sized predecessor with upgraded specs and a larger display.

While we’re already privy to many of the details for the Nokia 6.1 Plus, there are still a few surprises in store. Here is everything we know about the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Design and display:

Most of the Nokia handsets released this year have a similar design aesthetic, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus will likely be no exception. The 6.1 Plus will feature a glass over aluminum chassis with the fingerprint sensor centered below the camera module on the back of the phone. And while it won’t be as durable as the all aluminum design on the Nokia 6.1, the Gorilla Glass 3 body should provide adequate protection with a case.

If you love the current top-notch trends, the Nokia 6.1 Plus may be right up your alley. On the phone, you will find a 5.8-inch FHD LCD display. Aspect ratio comes in at 19:9, while the screen resolution is 1,080 x 2,280.

Specs and battery:

For a budget phone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features some pretty impressive specs. There will reportedly be two versions of the Nokia 6.1 Plus with both featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. One version will feature 4GB of RAM along with 32GB of storage while the other will have 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. You will also find a MicroSD slot for additional external storage.

While the Nokia 6.1 Plus may have a bigger screen than its smaller sibling, the battery capacity comes just ever so slightly larger at 3,060mAh. You will also find an 18W charger that reportedly adds 50 percent capacity in just 30 minutes.

Key Specs

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Memory: 4GB / 6GB

4GB / 6GB Storage: 32GB / 64GB

32GB / 64GB MicroSD Storage: Yes

Yes Screen Size: 5.8 inches

5.8 inches Resolution: 2, 280 x 1,080

2, 280 x 1,080 Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery: 3,060mAh

3,060mAh Size: 8.59 mm x 70.98 mm x 147.2 mm

8.59 mm x 70.98 mm x 147.2 mm Weight: 5.40 oz

5.40 oz Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Software and special features:

We’re not entirely sure if the Nokia 6.1 Plus will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo or Android P. However, no matter what it ships with, you will be sure to get Android P, since its part of the Android One program.

Android One phones run a stock version of Android and feature Google’s artificial intellignece-powered innovations like Google Lens baked in. Additionally, you get monthly security updates as well as a streamlined Android experience.

Camera:

If you’re looking for a dual-camera setup, there is no need to buy a flagship smartphone. The budget-priced Nokia 6.1 Plus will reportedly include a dual- camera module on the rear. The primary lens will come in at 16 megapixels with an f/2.0 aperture, while the secondary lens is 5 megapixels with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you will see a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

In addition to interesting camera hardware, the Nokia 6.1 Plus also has some exciting software features. There’s an A.I. camera app for object detection and improved images as well as facial recognition for dynamic stickers, as well as face unlock.

Release date and price:

Since we’re not entirely sure if the Nokia 6.1 Plus is making its way to the U.S., we don’t have a release date just yet.

Since the phone is only scheduled to be released in China thus far, we don’t have pricing details yet. However, the Nokia X6 site states the phone will start at approximately 1299 Chinese won, which is about $200.