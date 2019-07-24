Mobile

HMD Global’s Nokia 7.1 smartphone is only $250 from Best Buy right now

Christian de Looper
By

Nokia wants to make its much-loved 7.1 smartphone a little more affordable. The company has announced that the device is being discounted to a very affordable $250 at Best Buy from now until August 3 — that’s a discount of $100. Not only that, but if you buy the phone and switch to Verizon, you’ll get back $250 — which essentially makes the device free for those customers.

The cash-back deal works through Verizon’s Bring Your Own Device program, in which new customers get $250 back when they bring in their old phone and keep their old phone number.

The Nokia 7.1 has been hailed by many as one of the better midrange phones on the market. The device offers a relatively modern design, with a small notch on the top and a chin on the bottom. The display on the phone sits in at 5.84 inches, with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,280. Under the hood, the phone offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with either 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM, or 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. On the back of the phone, you”ll get a dual-sensor camera with a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

The phone has gotten some pretty sweet reviews. We gave the Nokia 7.1 8/10, thanks to the fact that it performs well, and offers a good camera and a great display for the price. It’s also got a good build quality and is relatively affordable. The only real downsides are the fact that the battery life on the phone could be better and that sometimes the performance dips a little, but if you’re good at keeping your device charged up, then it will likely be a good choice for you. We loved the phone so much that at the time of its release, we argued that ite was one of the best in its price range.

If you’re interested in getting the discounted Nokia 7.1 for yourself, you can do so straight from the Best Buy website, where you’ll be able to get it for $100 off. It’s important to note that the phone isn’t compatible with Sprint — so if you’re seeking a device to use on Sprint, you’ll probably need to look elsewhere.

