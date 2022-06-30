 Skip to main content
The OnePlus 10T just leaked with a few disappointing changes

Ayush Chourasia
By

Apparently, OnePlus is bringing its T series phone back for 2022. As per new renders from Smartprix and @OnLeaks, the OnePlus 10T will be released later this year — and it’ll look a whole lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro that came before it. OnePlus dropped the T version last year with no OnePlus 9T to speak of. As such, the OnePlus 10T will succeed the OnePlus 8T launched in 2020.

As mentioned above, the design of the OnePlus 10T looks identical to the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. However, OnePlus has made some changes that aren’t so pleasing. From cheaper materials to missing features, the 10T doesn’t make the best first impression.

These new renders reveal that the OnePlus 10T will miss out on the alert slider that has been a standout feature on OnePlus flagships since the original OnePlus One. OnePlus has gradually been removing the alert slider from many of its budget-minded Nord handsets. With it gone on the 10T, it’s a clear indicator that the upcoming phone may target a lower price range.

A few other indicators also hint toward a fall in the design section. For instance, the frame is plastic instead of metal. Plus, the camera module doesn’t blend in with the frame as it does on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The camera placement has also changed, with the LED flash moving from the bottom right to the top right corner. The renders also show a centered hole-punch cutout in the display, along with two colorways (green and black).

OnePlus phones on a white bg
Onleaks x Smartprix

That’s what we’re getting with the design. But what about specs? The OnePlus 10T is expected to sport a 6.67-inch LTPO 2.0 display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It may ship with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. Furthermore, the device could get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10T might feature triple rear cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 16MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is expected to feature a 32MP sensor. Moreover, the OnePlus 10T could be powered by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W charging.

The leak clearly suggests that the OnePlus 10T will be a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 10 Pro with some compromises. However, we aren’t aware of the pricing yet, so we will have to wait for further leaks to understand if the price difference is significant enough to take notice.

