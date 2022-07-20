The OnePlus T series is making a comeback with the OnePlus 10T. Rumors surrounding the 10T have been rampant, but now, OnePlus is finally ready to reveal the smartphone in full during a New York-based launch event. The event is scheduled for August 3, and we can expect to finally get confirmation on the smartphone’s full specs. While there are a handful of things we do know, there are still a lot of mysteries surrounding the device.

OnePlus did confirm that the 10T will be running on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. That’s a nice step forward for the 10T as it’s Qualcomm’s latest chipset, although it’s likely to be outclassed later this year when the rumored Gen 2 gets revealed. Nonetheless, it puts the 10T in a place to be OnePlus’ fastest flagship.

Rumor has it that the OnePlus 10T will feature three camera lenses: a 50-megapixel main lens, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro. Its 6.7-inch display is claimed to support a dynamic refresh rate that hits up to 120Hz. Add in rumors of 150-watt super fast charging and the 10T could be one of the best smartphones for the second half of 2022.

Luckily, the OnePlus 10T isn’t just launching with excellent specs, but also with a major OS update. Also scheduled to be revealed on August 3, OnePlus will be launching OxygenOS 13 alongside the 10T. The new OS update will be the most customizable version of the software yet while still bringing the features fans have come to expect from OnePlus devices (such as the always-on-display and Zen modes).

If OxygenOS 13 is able to be on par with Google’s ‘normal’ Android 13 update and iOS 16, then the OnePlus 10T could be a big hit. That said, there are still far too many questions about the smartphone to be able to say for certain. Luckily, answers will be coming soon.

The OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13 reveal event will happen in New York City on August 3, 2022. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT for those watching at home.

