OnePlus 13 display and processor specs have leaked. Here’s what’s new

We expect the OnePlus 13 to debut soon. Until then, further leaks about OnePlus’ new flagship device continue to surface, like this latest one from Android Headlines.

According to Thursday’s report, the OnePlus 13 will have an 8T LTPO BOE X2 display panel. It will feature a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The new phone is also expected to include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The report suggests that the OnePlus 13 may have a slightly curved display and support features such as soft edge four-level depth and super eye protection. The redesigned phone, which succeeds the popular OnePlus 12, could also feature updated display circuitry and a new optical cavity structure. These changes are expected to enhance the brightness of the display significantly.

According to Digital Chat Station, for this to work, the phone will use a Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) dimming technique. PWM dimming enables rapid switching of LED lights to adjust their brightness.

The leaked information mostly aligns with previous reports. For instance, it has been previously mentioned that the phone will come with a 6.82-inch BOE X2 display with 2K resolution. At launch, it may also support 100-watt wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Also recently, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis revealed that the OnePlus 13 would offer “the latest (Qualcomm) Snapdragon flagship chip.” This will almost certainly be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, as long rumored. It would be the first smartphone to have this chipset, which is also the one expected on Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup early next year.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be announced very soon, and a release in China will follow shortly. The phone should be available worldwide before the end of the year or in early January.