A recent unboxing video posted to YouTube showcases the OnePlus Nord 2T in its entirety. The video details everything from the minutia of its technical specs to a demonstration of its camera to what fans can expect from taking the phone out of the box itself. The post is a curious piece of the Nord 2T puzzle because the phone hasn’t even been officially announced yet.

Because such little concrete information is known about the Nord 2T, the video, posted to YouTube by mobile tech reviewer Sahil Karoul, answers plenty of questions that fans have had about the smartphone. A lot of the rumors that have been circulating about the 2T were confirmed by the video. Although it isn’t in English, the technical specs appear on-screen as Karoul discusses them, providing a solid look at what fans can expect from the device.

The Nord 2T seems to have some pretty great specs for its rumored $400 price tag. According to the video, it’ll use the new Dimensity 1300 chipset, feature 8 to 12GB of RAM, and offer 128 to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of its display, the video shows off the Nord 2T’s nearly bezel-less 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED screen that supports HDR10+ and has a resolution of 1080x2400p. The smartphone allows users to switch its refresh rate between 60 and 90Hz through settings.

Cameras are a huge selling point for smartphones and the Nord 2T seems to be delivering on that front as well. The front-facing “hole punch” camera is a 32-megapixel lens located towards the top left corner of the screen. The back of the phone features three cameras, one 8MP ultra-wide lens, one 2MP monochrome lens, and a 50MP lens to serve as the primary camera.

In addition to the phone, the Nord 2T package will include an 80-watt wall charger and an opaque gel case.

It’s a little curious that Karoul was able to get his hands on an unannounced product, especially one so hotly anticipated, but the unboxing video also gives fans the notion that an official announcement of the Nord 2T will be coming soon. It’s been predicted that a reveal would come sometime in May, with a release shortly following, so seeing the phone physically in someone’s hands has turned a lot of heads in OnePlus’ direction.

