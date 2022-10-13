OnePlus has teased that the Nord N300, the successor to the Nord N200, is coming out in the U.S. next month with 33-watt fast charging — an important feature that budget-conscious shoppers will appreciate. The news comes by way of The Verge, which received confirmation of the N300’s launch via a OnePlus spokesperson.

It’s likely that its battery, when fully depleted, will be recharged within 30 minutes. When you look at the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro, the former has 125W fast charging, which powers up its battery to a full charge in exactly 20 minutes, while the latter has 65W fast charging, bringing its battery to full power in about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the Nord N200 had 18W charging, which means charging its battery takes a little while longer.

Another piece of information that OnePlus provided is that the N300 will come with a MediaTek processor. It will be the first North American OnePlus phone to provide such a chipset, as previous OnePlus smartphones have been equipped with Snapdragon processors. The N300 will also have a screen twith a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, rendering video animations smoother than 60Hz.

While the company hasn’t given the exact release date for the N300, the fact that it’s coming out in November means it will hit the market just in time for the holiday season. As far as the pricing goes, it might retail for somewhere between $200 and $300 given the performance it will provide.

