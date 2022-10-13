 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The OnePlus Nord N300 is launching soon with an unexpected processor

Cristina Alexander
By

OnePlus has teased that the Nord N300, the successor to the Nord N200, is coming out in the U.S. next month with 33-watt fast charging — an important feature that budget-conscious shoppers will appreciate. The news comes by way of The Verge, which received confirmation of the N300’s launch via a OnePlus spokesperson.

It’s likely that its battery, when fully depleted, will be recharged within 30 minutes. When you look at the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro, the former has 125W fast charging, which powers up its battery to a full charge in exactly 20 minutes, while the latter has 65W fast charging, bringing its battery to full power in about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the Nord N200 had 18W charging, which means charging its battery takes a little while longer.

OnePlus phone in a gradient bg
OnePlus Nord N200 5G OnePlus

Another piece of information that OnePlus provided is that the N300 will come with a MediaTek processor. It will be the first North American OnePlus phone to provide such a chipset, as previous OnePlus smartphones have been equipped with Snapdragon processors. The N300 will also have a screen twith a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, rendering video animations smoother than 60Hz.

While the company hasn’t given the exact release date for the N300, the fact that it’s coming out in November means it will hit the market just in time for the holiday season. As far as the pricing goes, it might retail for somewhere between $200 and $300 given the performance it will provide.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Does the iPhone 14 have an always-on display? Know this before buying
The Always-On display on the iPhone 14 Pro.
First Samsung Galaxy S23 design leak shows a floating camera bump
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ side by side.
Samsung just copy-and-pasted iOS 16’s lock screen in its One UI 5 beta
From left, Good Lock, Samsung One UI 5 beta, and iOS 16 lock screens are displayed on smartphones.
The iPhone 14 gets a stunning transparent back with this new mod
An iPhone 14 laying on a table.
The best piano-learning apps in 2022
Best piano-learning apps
My favorite iPhone 14 feature is one Apple has barely talked about
Christine Romero-Chan using her iPhone 14 Pro with an Anker PopSocket battery pack attached
Shopping the October Prime Day deals? Buy this tablet
The iPad 10.2 on a table.
The 5 best headphone deals in the Best Buy rival Prime Day sale
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
Amazon is selling the Pixel 6a for $329, and it’s just unbelievably good
Someone holding the Google Pixel 6a. The display is on and showing the phone's home screen.
Prime Early Access Sale: this 5G Samsung phone is $350
The apps menu on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.
Does the Google Pixel 7 have a headphone jack?
Google Pixel 7.
Meta teases new wearable that lets you control AR with your brain
Meta prototype of wearable using motor neuron signals to control AR on glasses by viewing messages