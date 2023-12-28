Folding phones are the new trend, with a bevy of manufacturers now offering them, including Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. But no folding phone is created equal. You’ll notice that right away by peeking at some of the best folding phones on the market. They differ in regard to features, price, and form. The OnePlus Open is a stand-out with its sleek, attractive design, powerful internals, and triple camera system. We’ll dig into more of the details below, but right now, you should know Best Buy is offering an incredible deal — you can save $200. Normally $1,700, the OnePlus Open 512 GB storage model, with 16 GB of RAM, is available for just $1,500 unlocked. That’s an incredible deal, but you can save even more if you have an eligible trade-in.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Open foldable phone

With a similar design to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, the OnePlus Open can be closed and used like a traditional candy bar-style phone, or opened up to use as a phablet. In Digital Trends’ review of the OnePlus Open, Christine Romero-Chan, our resident mobile expert, praised many of its features. She loved the compact and lightweight size, the powerful cameras, the beautiful screens, the anti-glare support, and the fast charging. She also highly praised its multitasking capabilities, especially when open. Some minor concerns she had were the hinge and the large camera bump on the back. But even so, it’s clear the OnePlus Open is a best-in-class device in the foldable range.

When unfolded, and with OnePlus’ Open Canvas, you can run up to three apps at a time with ease. The premium 2K-quality displays make it stunning to look at. From the 6.3-inch front display to the 7.8-inch dual 2K displays unfolded, running at 120Hz, there’s a lot to love here.

This particular model comes unlocked for use with any carrier or service. It is compatible with GSM SIM kits through Cricket, Tracfone, Metro PCS, Google Fi, Net10, H20, AT&T, and Simple Mobile. It won’t work on CDMA networks like Verizon, Sprint, Boost, Virgin, or others. No SIM card is included, so you’ll have to find a carrier when you’re ready.

Normally $1,700, the OnePlus Open 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model, unlocked, is $1,500, saving you $200 right away. Again, you can save even more with an eligible trade-in at the time of purchase. If you do want to connect the phone to a carrier, with Best Buy’s help, that option is available, too, and it’s $300 off, saving you an extra $100. Either way, these deals aren’t going to last forever, so get in there while you can and ring in the new year the right way.

