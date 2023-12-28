 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

OnePlus Open foldable phone is $200 off in Best Buy’s Year-End sale

Briley Kenney
By
Man using OnePlus Open black color with one hand while sitting on a couch.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Folding phones are the new trend, with a bevy of manufacturers now offering them, including Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. But no folding phone is created equal. You’ll notice that right away by peeking at some of the best folding phones on the market. They differ in regard to features, price, and form. The OnePlus Open is a stand-out with its sleek, attractive design, powerful internals, and triple camera system. We’ll dig into more of the details below, but right now, you should know Best Buy is offering an incredible deal — you can save $200. Normally $1,700, the OnePlus Open 512 GB storage model, with 16 GB of RAM, is available for just $1,500 unlocked. That’s an incredible deal, but you can save even more if you have an eligible trade-in.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Open foldable phone

With a similar design to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series, the OnePlus Open can be closed and used like a traditional candy bar-style phone, or opened up to use as a phablet. In Digital Trends’ review of the OnePlus Open, Christine Romero-Chan, our resident mobile expert, praised many of its features. She loved the compact and lightweight size, the powerful cameras, the beautiful screens, the anti-glare support, and the fast charging. She also highly praised its multitasking capabilities, especially when open. Some minor concerns she had were the hinge and the large camera bump on the back. But even so, it’s clear the OnePlus Open is a best-in-class device in the foldable range.

When unfolded, and with OnePlus’ Open Canvas, you can run up to three apps at a time with ease. The premium 2K-quality displays make it stunning to look at. From the 6.3-inch front display to the 7.8-inch dual 2K displays unfolded, running at 120Hz, there’s a lot to love here.

Related

This particular model comes unlocked for use with any carrier or service. It is compatible with GSM SIM kits through Cricket, Tracfone, Metro PCS, Google Fi, Net10, H20, AT&T, and Simple Mobile. It won’t work on CDMA networks like Verizon, Sprint, Boost, Virgin, or others. No SIM card is included, so you’ll have to find a carrier when you’re ready.

Normally $1,700, the OnePlus Open 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model, unlocked, is $1,500, saving you $200 right away. Again, you can save even more with an eligible trade-in at the time of purchase. If you do want to connect the phone to a carrier, with Best Buy’s help, that option is available, too, and it’s $300 off, saving you an extra $100. Either way, these deals aren’t going to last forever, so get in there while you can and ring in the new year the right way.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Google Pixel Fold is $350 off with delivery by December 25th
A person holding the Google Pixel Fold with the screen open.

Whether you're planning to give a smartphone as a holiday gift to a loved one or yourself, you better hurry with your purchase because time is running out for you to take advantage of the discounts of this year's phone deals. Here's an offer you wouldn't want to miss -- the 256GB version of the Google Pixel Fold with a $350 discount from Best Buy, which brings the foldable smartphone's price down to $1,449 from $1,799. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but at this price, you're going to get amazing value from this Android-powered device.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Fold
The Google Pixel Fold is the company's first foldable smartphone, released a few months before its flagship Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. It's quickly taken a spot in our roundup of the best folding phones as the best compact folding phone because of its 5.8-inch OLED cover screen that's short and wide, which some people may prefer over the narrower cover displays of other options in the market. The Google Pixel Fold opens into a 7.6-inch OLED inner screen, which is bright and colorful enough to be used comfortably outdoors.

Read more
Buying an Apple Watch Series 9 for the holidays? Don’t miss this deal
A person wearing the Apple Watch Series 9.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has some of the most extensive health-related updates we've seen in a while, with a new suite of sensors and a ton of other things under the hood. Of course, being an Apple product, it is quite expensive, and if you're planning to grab one, then you'll likely want to go for an already existing deal. Luckily, there's a huge 3-day sale at Best Buy that includes a great deal on the Series 9, bringing it down from its usual $399 to $329, which is an excellent $70 discount on a watch with many similar specs as the Ultra 2. You can also get the 45mm version

, as well as the 41mm and 45mm of the cellular + GPS versions, which are both discounted

Read more
The best small phones in 2023: the 6 best ones you can buy
Green iPhone 15 leaning against an arch in a rose garden.

These days, it seems that smartphones are just getting bigger and bigger each year, with all manufacturers trying to one-up each other in terms of who has the biggest screen. But not everyone wants an enormous phone, because some of us value having something compact enough that can easily fit into pockets and want a phone that can be used with one hand only. Believe it or not, there are options out there if you want something small.

While many people want to "go big or go home," there are still some of us out here who prefer something smaller. Of course, we aren't talking about going back to the original iPhone size, but just having a small and compact phone that doesn't have a gigantic footprint is nice, you know? And remember what it's like to use a phone with one hand easily? Those were the days!

Read more