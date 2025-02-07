 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The world’s slimmest foldable phone has leaked, and it looks stunning

By
Leaked render of Oppo Find N5 in purple.
Evan Blass / Substack

In roughly two weeks from now, the Oppo Find N5 will appear on stage as the world’s thinnest foldable phone. Ahead of the glitzy launch event, the phone has leaked in all its sleek glory. Not that the company hasn’t been giving us cheeky glimpses lately, but this is the first time we are seeing it from all angles adorned in different shades.

The leaked renders, which come courtesy of Evan Blass (via Substack), show the Oppo Find N5 in three colors. The first aspect that grabs the attention is its thin cross-section profile, which is reportedly going to measure only 4.2mm, thinner than a pencil and Apple’s own record-breaking iPad Pro.

Oppo Find N5 in white, purple, and black.
Evan Blass / Substack

While the black and white trims appear to rock a familiar frosted glass finish, it’s the purple trim that really demands attention. This one rocks a leather finish reminiscent of the one we saw on the limited edition OnePlus Open last year. Notably, the Oppo Find N5 is said to arrive in the US market under the OnePlus Open 2 label.

Recommended Videos

The fundamental design language is not too different from the Oppo Find N3, or its spiritual sibling, the OnePlus Open. The only difference is the reduced thickness, and a few major internal upgrades that are discussed below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The leaked images also put the camera module under the spotlight. Once again, Oppo is borrowing camera expertise from the folks over at Hasselblad, and if the OnePlus 13 is anything to go by, we are in for some fantastic imaging results. On closer inspection, one can also notice the periscope-style zoom camera, which is reassuring.

Oppo Find N5 render in white.
Evan Blass / Substack

But the Oppo Find N5 is not all show. There’s a lot of substance underneath that chassis. Let’s start with the inner flexible screen, the heart of any foldable phone. As per images shared by a top executive, the nasty display crease is gone, at least from the upcoming phone.

The company has also addressed the crucial concern of ingress protection. To that end, the next Oppo foldable will also stand out from the competition by offering IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 full-grade waterproofing. And despite the thin sides, Oppo has still managed to cram a physical profile switch slider.

Oppo Find N5 in purple.
Evan Blass / Substack

As far as the innards go, it will come armed with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a silicon that also powers the current crop of Android flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Notably, the Oppo Find N5 will also support 50W wireless charging, eclipsing the likes of Galaxy S25 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max, even when they are getting juiced up in wired mode. This one is shaping up to be a phone that defines the foldable race this year, and it will take rivals like Samsung some serious effort to top Oppo’s work.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
This might be our first look at the OnePlus Open 2
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red held in hand in front of the black variant.

In 2024, OnePlus focused on revamping its user interface and elevating its headliner candy bar phone to the level of a true flagship. Consequently, its second folding phone had to be pushed back, and we didn't see an upgrade to the OnePlus Open, which launched in 2023. However, with leaks about the OnePlus Open 2 now starting to drip in, it looks like the launch may not be too far off.

Today, we get our first look at what is expected to be the OnePlus Open 2, courtesy of SmartPrix, which claims to have compiled a list of potential specifications based on insights from leakers Chunvn and Yogesh Brar.

Read more
OnePlus Open 2 specs leak reveals camera and charging upgrades
Hinge of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition.

The OnePlus Open is an excellent foldable that received four out of five stars in its Digital Trends review, but the time is coming for a new version. While OnePlus hasn't officially announced the OnePlus Open 2, there have been hints about the Oppo Find N5, a device that is expected to be rebranded to the OnePlus Open 2 once it hits global markets.

The Oppo Find N5 has entered its testing phase, and we have an idea of what the internals might look like. The N5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, is IPX8 waterproof, has better battery life, and supports wireless charging. According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, it might just be the only Android flagship phone that folds.

Read more
Specs for a budget OnePlus Android tablet just leaked, and they look great
Open Canvas on OnePlus Pad 2 that is also being used as a Windows monitor.

Get ready for a potential game-changer in the budget tablet market. A recent leak from Digital Chat Station, shared by Android Authority, suggests that OnePlus is preparing to launch a new “Standard Edition” tablet with impressive features.

This tablet may feature a large 11.6-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It will also come equipped with a substantial 9,520mAh battery that supports 67-watt fast charging, ensuring extended usage hours. So far, all are very promising specs.

Read more