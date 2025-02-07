The world’s slimmest foldable phone has leaked, and it looks stunning

In roughly two weeks from now, the Oppo Find N5 will appear on stage as the world’s thinnest foldable phone. Ahead of the glitzy launch event, the phone has leaked in all its sleek glory. Not that the company hasn’t been giving us cheeky glimpses lately, but this is the first time we are seeing it from all angles adorned in different shades.

The leaked renders, which come courtesy of Evan Blass (via Substack), show the Oppo Find N5 in three colors. The first aspect that grabs the attention is its thin cross-section profile, which is reportedly going to measure only 4.2mm, thinner than a pencil and Apple’s own record-breaking iPad Pro.

While the black and white trims appear to rock a familiar frosted glass finish, it’s the purple trim that really demands attention. This one rocks a leather finish reminiscent of the one we saw on the limited edition OnePlus Open last year. Notably, the Oppo Find N5 is said to arrive in the US market under the OnePlus Open 2 label.

The fundamental design language is not too different from the Oppo Find N3, or its spiritual sibling, the OnePlus Open. The only difference is the reduced thickness, and a few major internal upgrades that are discussed below.

The leaked images also put the camera module under the spotlight. Once again, Oppo is borrowing camera expertise from the folks over at Hasselblad, and if the OnePlus 13 is anything to go by, we are in for some fantastic imaging results. On closer inspection, one can also notice the periscope-style zoom camera, which is reassuring.

But the Oppo Find N5 is not all show. There’s a lot of substance underneath that chassis. Let’s start with the inner flexible screen, the heart of any foldable phone. As per images shared by a top executive, the nasty display crease is gone, at least from the upcoming phone.

The company has also addressed the crucial concern of ingress protection. To that end, the next Oppo foldable will also stand out from the competition by offering IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 full-grade waterproofing. And despite the thin sides, Oppo has still managed to cram a physical profile switch slider.

As far as the innards go, it will come armed with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a silicon that also powers the current crop of Android flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Notably, the Oppo Find N5 will also support 50W wireless charging, eclipsing the likes of Galaxy S25 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max, even when they are getting juiced up in wired mode. This one is shaping up to be a phone that defines the foldable race this year, and it will take rivals like Samsung some serious effort to top Oppo’s work.