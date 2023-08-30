Your Oura Ring can now help you have better therapy appointments

The Oura Ring smart ring’s abilities have just been enhanced through a new partnership with Talkspace, an online behavioral health service provider, and via the launch of an easier way to share your health data with a medical professional.

This collaboration allows Oura users to share their customized sleep data with a licensed therapist. The therapist can then evaluate the individual’s sleep patterns and daily activity level between regular appointments, resulting in more tailored treatment plans and better objectives.

Thanks to Oura’s new Share Report feature, integration with Talkspace is now possible. This handy tool allows users to share personalized reports with trusted health care professionals. As part of the testing process, Oura guided Talkspace’s team of over 4,000 licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and psychiatric nurse practitioners, helping them understand and utilize the data in their patients’ care plans.

While Oura is promoting the Talkspace partnership, all Oura Ring wearers, whether or not they use Talkspace, can still use the new Share Report feature that’s the backbone of the Talkspace integration. With it, you can choose to easily export your recent sleep data and movement activity to share it with a medical professional — whether it be your doctor, therapist, etc.

According to Dorthy Kilroy, Oura’s chief commercial officer, “Oura’s Share Report allows practitioners a complete picture of how their patients are doing in-between visits. This can have a ripple effect; the more fluent and literate people are about their own bodies, the better equipped they are to have helpful conversations with providers about their mental health and overall well-being.”

Katelyn Watson, chief marketing officer at Talkspace, notes, “Sleep quality is one of the first items assessed on our patient intake and is viewed as a valuable marker of mental health. By bringing together Oura’s capabilities with Talkspace’s clinical expertise, we are empowering members to look holistically at how they can improve their health and well-being at work and in life.”

To help promote the Oura-Talkspace promotion, Oura is providing a discount of $40 on purchasing an Oura ring. And Talkspace members can enjoy a free month’s subscription to the Oura app. As part of the promotion, Talkspace offers a discount of $100 on the first month of Talkspace services to Oura members paying for their therapy out-of-pocket.

The Oura Ring comes from Finnish-based Oura Health Oy. It’s a well-received smart ring that tracks a user’s physical activity and sleep patterns. It’s available for purchase from the Oura website starting at $299. A monthly membership plan is $6.

New York-based Talkspace provides online therapy services and connects clients with licensed therapists through its website or mobile app, which is one of the best therapy apps for Android and iOS.

The Talkspace integration isn’t the only Oura news in recent months. Earlier this year, the company announced Oura Circles, which allows users to share three main data points — Readiness, Sleep, and Activity — with professionals and family members alike. And late last year, the company introduced a partnership with Therabody, makers of the Theragun percussive recovery muscle massager.

