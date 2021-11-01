  1. Mobile

Google Pixel 6 Pro display bug will be fixed in December patch

By

The Google Pixel 6 Pro might be one of Google’s best new phones (and one of the best Android phones in general), but that doesn’t mean it’s immune to minor bugs. A flickering issue has afflicted the display of some Pixel 6 Pro units, and Google has reached out to let affected buyers know that a fix is on the way.

“Pixel 6 Pro users may notice slight, transient display artifacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on,” a Google community manager explained on support forums (via 9to5Google). While users might be tempted to cycle the power button in response (aka, tapping it repeatedly over and over again), Google says not to do so. Instead, they are advised to just hold the power button till the phone comes on. As far as issues go, it truly is a minor one, and Google says that it’ll be fixed with a December 2021 update, so expect it to come at the tail end of this month or the first week of December.

This comes in addition to a day one update that Google advises Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners to install during their first week of using the phone. For Pixel 6 owners who end up getting delayed orders, this may turn into a blessing in disguise as Google issues updates to fix some of the teething problems on this phone.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been on sale for about a week, with reviews praising the excellent screens, camera, and software experience on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. We have our own full review in the works, but you can compare how the Pixel 6 Pro fares against the iPhone 13 Pro or compare its camera to that of the S21 Ultra in the meantime.

Editors' Recommendations

Best dishwasher deals for November 2021

signature is a luxury smart appliance brand from lg kitchen suite dishwasher 1

Best microwave deals for November 2021

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

Best home security camera deals for November 2021: Arlo, Nest, Ring, EZVIZ

Arlo Pro 2 Cheap Home Security Camera

Best Amazon Echo deals for November 2021

How Avast’s Small Business Protection keeps your team’s devices safe

Avast Small Office Protection on multiple devices.

Should you buy AirPods Max on Black Friday?

The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.

Best GoPro deals for November 2021

GoPro Hero 8 Black

Best Kindle deals and sales for November 2021

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best cheap Fitbit deals for November 2021

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Royole FlexPai 3 leak reveals a foldable with a single outward-folding display

Royole FlexPai 3 leaked render showing the phone from all the angles.

Best air purifier deals for November 2021

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Best air conditioner deals for November 2021

black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720

Best cell phone plan deals for November 2021: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile

Woman