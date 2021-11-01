The Google Pixel 6 Pro might be one of Google’s best new phones (and one of the best Android phones in general), but that doesn’t mean it’s immune to minor bugs. A flickering issue has afflicted the display of some Pixel 6 Pro units, and Google has reached out to let affected buyers know that a fix is on the way.

“Pixel 6 Pro users may notice slight, transient display artifacts when the device is turned off, and when they press on the power button with slight pressure but not enough to turn it on,” a Google community manager explained on support forums (via 9to5Google). While users might be tempted to cycle the power button in response (aka, tapping it repeatedly over and over again), Google says not to do so. Instead, they are advised to just hold the power button till the phone comes on. As far as issues go, it truly is a minor one, and Google says that it’ll be fixed with a December 2021 update, so expect it to come at the tail end of this month or the first week of December.

This comes in addition to a day one update that Google advises Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners to install during their first week of using the phone. For Pixel 6 owners who end up getting delayed orders, this may turn into a blessing in disguise as Google issues updates to fix some of the teething problems on this phone.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been on sale for about a week, with reviews praising the excellent screens, camera, and software experience on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. We have our own full review in the works, but you can compare how the Pixel 6 Pro fares against the iPhone 13 Pro or compare its camera to that of the S21 Ultra in the meantime.

