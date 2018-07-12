Samsung brings 400 new jobs to South Carolina with a new customer care center

Share

Samsung customer service is getting a major upgrade. On Thursday, July 12, the South Korean technology company announced the opening of a new so-called “consumer care center” located in Greenville, South Carolina. The enormous facility spans nearly 35,000 square feet and seeks to bring best-in-class care resources to customers in the United States.

As Samsung grows more popular in the U.S., the company is looking to bring improved connectivity between its products and services, an ensure that support systems are available for its hardware. Today, nearly three out of four American households own at least one Samsung device, and nearly a third of households across the country own three or more Samsung products. As these numbers continue to grow, Samsung is looking for ways to create what it calls “continuous user experiences.”

“The way consumers are using technology devices is changing. We are entering a world in which the way consumers use and switch technology products is constant and seamless,” Michael Lawder, senior vice president of Customer Care at Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement. “Today’s announcement goes beyond our commitment to providing superior care for Samsung products, and ensures that Samsung customers are able to receive world-class education, training, and support to connect their products and maximize their use however and whenever they would like.”

Thanks to the new customer care center, Samsung will be creating 400 additional jobs in South Carolina by 2020, 200 of which will be realized within this year alone. The center will boast two advanced training centers for onsite agents, as well as a display center for all of the company’s most recent products across a wide range of categories. There will also be a private and secure video chat support area, and a connected living lab with products from both Samsung and competitors, so that customers can perform on-site comparison testing.

“When Samsung announced its intentions to build a manufacturing facility in Newberry, they told the people of South Carolina that they were dedicated to our community,” South Carolina governor Henry McMaster said. “At every opportunity, this fantastic company has demonstrated that commitment, and today’s announcement that will create 400 new jobs in Greenville is just further proof that Samsung will be here for a very long time, investing in South Carolina and creating jobs for the people of our state.”